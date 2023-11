Beetel announces new distribution partnership with Appranix Inc.

- Advertisement - -

Beetel Teletech Limited announced its new distribution partnership with Appranix Inc for their Cloud Resilience Copilot. Designed with the modern business distributed and dynamic cloud landscape in mind, Appranix Copilot is the embodiment of Appranix’s commitment to assuring resilience for applications. The deal authorizes Beetel to distribute, manage, and provide the Appranix Cloud Resilience Copilot to end customers through its robust channel partner ecosystem comprising 1,500+ channel partners, 10,000+ retailers, and 500+ distributors spanning 400+ cities in India.

A core capability of Appranix Copilot is its Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine. This ensures intricate cloud environment discoveries, protecting both cloud infrastructure and application data. By smartly leveraging hyperscalers’ platforms, businesses are guaranteed a holistic recovery solution that goes beyond mere data restoration.

Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head-Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited.

“Our endeavor is to become a value-added distributor, and we are delighted about this alliance with Appranix Inc. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of offering comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to our clientele. With organizations rapidly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, Appranix’s solutions perfectly fill the need for a reliable disaster recovery solution delivered from the cloud. We are well-equipped to take Appranix Cloud Resilience Copilot solutions for cloud customers and are confident that this partnership will be fruitful for both in the long run,” said Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head-Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited.

Mr. Amarjeet Singh, President of Sales, Appranix, Inc.

“By leveraging Beetel’s network and domain expertise, we strongly believe cloud-first enterprises will achieve greater resilience for their applications using Appranix Copilot for cloud resilience. With Beetel onboard, we look forward to more business growth in the long run across multiple hyperscale cloud platforms” said Mr. Amarjeet Singh, President of Sales, Appranix, Inc.

Powered by its patented technology, Appranix provides a scalable and secure cloud platform that eliminates the complexity of legacy disaster recovery solutions. Appranix’s Copilot masterfully crafts “Recovery-as-Code”, doing away with unreliable recovery runbooks and complex, intricate scripting. This breakthrough promises businesses unmatched recovery simplification and reduced risks.

