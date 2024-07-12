Saturday, July 13, 2024
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Beat the Monsoon Blues with the Kingston Monsoon Sale

By NCN News Network
0
153
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

As the monsoon season begins, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is offering its customers a compelling reason to enhance their computing experience- with the Kingston Monsoon Sale. Ending on August 31st, 2024, the unique Monsoon Sale, offers attractive savings on select Kingston memory and storage solutions, along with an exciting gift, absolutely free.

With a purchase of any Kingston FURY DRAM or Kingston PCIe Gen 4 SSD (1TB+) or XS2000 and XS1000 external SSDs, the customers will be rewarded with a beautiful foldable umbrella complimentary. This practical gift will help you stay protected from the monsoon showers, ensuring you can navigate the rainy season with ease.

Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head for Kingston Technology
Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head for Kingston Technology

Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head for Kingston Technology emphasizes, “We recognize the significance of reliable performance and seamless computing experience for our discerning customers. The Kingston Monsoon Sale presents an exceptional opportunity to upgrade your system with our high-speed memory and storage solutions, enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing loading times. With the added benefit of a complimentary double-folded umbrella with every qualifying purchase, you can stay prepared for the rain and maintain productivity throughout the season.”

He added, “Whether you’re enhancing your multitasking capabilities with Kingston FURY DRAM or embracing faster data transfer speeds with our SSDs, Kingston ensures exemplary products that meet diverse computing needs.”

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to enhance your system’s performance and storage capabilities while receiving a valuable free gift.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston Technology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 179
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pre-Budget 2024 – Comments & Expectations of the ICT Industry
Next article
Delivering Business Innovation with Generative AI Services – Dell Technologies
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative