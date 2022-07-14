BD Software Solutions: Distributing cyber safety

- Advertisement -

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft) is a value-added IT security distributor offering industry-leading consumer, SMB, and enterprise-level solutions in India. Delivering Continuous Excellence of Quality in Cyber Security, Safety & Support since 2016.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. talked about their aims, market prospects, and the security solutions they provide in the Indian market.

Kindly brief us about Beehive?

We are one of the fastest-growing value-added distributors in India representing almost 12 brands and this year we are planning to go to Singapore, and Malaysia to introduce our brands. We are around 80 people spread across India with our office in Mumbai. We have branch offices in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangaluru.

What is the focus of your brand?

Our focus is on the assembly market. Our products start right from endpoint security to DLP solutions, MDM, OCR, SSL certificates, Tread hunting, etc. We provide an entire bouquet of security products to our customers and we provide all the solutions under one roof to our partners and customers.

What growth do you see in the security market?

The market for security solutions in India is growing at a faster rate. As computerization grows, the security market will grow alongside because hackers are very active. A large no. of people are new to IT and most of them are falling prey to trackers, cyber-attacks, and hackers. The security market is the only solution to such problems. By 2025 the security market will touch new heights in India.

How do you connect with your partners?

We partner with small dedicated partners who serve a certain no. of clients in the assembly area for corporate markets who are dependent on the partners to provide them with the solutions. We train our partners and give them certificates, awards, and rewards for truthfully being in the business with us.

Currently, we have 1500 partners across India. Most of the partners focus on particular markets that we intend to cater to in that particular region.

What program are you working on educating your partners?

We hold regular webinars and training sessions, for the engineers we are running certification programs as well as incentivizing them. We train them on the various solutions that we have.

Which new products will be launched by you in the market?

Since we are focussed on security solutions, we have tied up with a few Indian brands which will be showcasing in the international markets as well. Southeast Asia is our main target area and we also aim to expand our reach to Srilanka, South Africa.

What is your distribution policy?

Our distribution policy is very clear that our partners don’t need to invest in anything. We undertake the support, the partners are only required to sell our products in the market. Upon selling the team is appropriately incentives on sales and certification are also provided to them.

Our product range is quite different from other brands as it gives value for money. We work very closely with our partners and help them by providing the correct solutions that they are looking for.

What is your message for our audience?

Every brand needs to adapt to the latest technology and continuously innovate to sustain in the market. We have to keep launching new products with the changing demands in the market. Quality and value should be the ultimate focus for any brand.