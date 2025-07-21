BD Software is proud to announce its partnership with Axidian to bring advanced identity security solutions to the Indian market

- Advertisement -

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, has partnered with Axidian, a comprehensive identity security solutions provider, to empower Indian enterprises with robust security tools for authentication, privileged access management, and identity threat detection. This collaboration aims to strengthen organizational cybersecurity frameworks, ensuring secure and compliant access across complex IT environments.

Axidian offers an identity-centric approach to cybersecurity and safeguards enterprise environments through secure authentication, privileged access control, and proactive identity threat detection. Offering flexible deployment models, Axidian enables organizations to enforce granular access policies, streamline user identity governance, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its enterprise-grade capabilities empower businesses to protect critical assets, reduce risk, and maintain operational integrity in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft stated, “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Axidian, a leading provider of identity and access management solutions. This collaboration enables BD Soft to deliver advanced security frameworks that help businesses safeguard digital identities, manage privileged access, and detect identity-based threats. By integrating Axidian’s cutting-edge technology with our cybersecurity portfolio, we empower enterprises to strengthen their security posture, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational efficiency.”

Mr. Georgy Ovanesyan, CEO at Axidian commented, “Our partnership with BD Software comes at a moment of need. In our recent study of 60 enterprise companies in India, 67% revealed that preventing malicious actions by authenticated users remains a significant challenge, often draining time and resources due to fragmented tools and manual processes. Moreover, 51% reported actual incidents caused by authenticated users. Axidian’s identity-first security solutions are designed to address these exact challenges. Together with BD Soft’s strong local presence, we are equipping Indian enterprises with timely, scalable tools to secure identities, reduce risk, and enhance cyber resilience.”

