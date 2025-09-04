BD Software Driving Cybersecurity Growth with Expanding Solutions, Partner-Centric Strategies, and Market-Focused Innovations

- Advertisement -

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, recently engaged in an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Devendra Saraf, Regional Sales Head, BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd, shares insights on cybersecurity growth, partner-driven strategies, evolving market needs, and BD Software’s expanding portfolio.”

Can you share your role and responsibilities at BD Software?

I look after operations across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, I serve as the Product Head for Cybersecurity solutions. At BD Software, we are a value-added distributor with 22 cybersecurity solutions catering not just across India but also in Malaysia and Singapore.

How is BD Software positioning itself in the Indian cybersecurity landscape?

BD Software plays a vital role in bridging global cybersecurity vendors with the Indian market. We carefully align solutions with market requirements and position them through trusted partners and system integrators. This ensures that customers receive the right technology, tailored to their industry needs, while also addressing compliance and security challenges effectively.

What value do you bring to your partners and end customers?

Our strength lies in offering a wide portfolio of solutions, backed by expertise and support. We work closely with system integrators to ensure they are equipped with the best cybersecurity offerings for their customers. This way, businesses across verticals can focus on growth while staying secure. We also gather constant inputs from our partners, which helps us refine our positioning and deliver greater value.

How has your journey with BD Software evolved over the years?

We started with Bitdefender as our exclusive partner. Over the last four to five years, we’ve grown significantly and today we offer 22 solutions covering almost every part of cybersecurity and compliance. From endpoint protection to advanced threat intelligence, our offerings address the full spectrum of needs. Our aim remains to empower partners with robust solutions that help them protect and enable their customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BD Software

