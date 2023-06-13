BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd partners with DocShifter and offers its customers the most advanced document conversion software

- Advertisement - -

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading cybersecurity distributor in India, has associated with DocShifter, the smarter document conversion software for regulated organisations. Since 90% of all data breaches start with human error, it is more necessary than ever to focus on the human factor to prevent cyber-attacks. Thus, the collaboration of BD Software and DocShifter will provide the Indian market with a simpler and smarter way of high-quality, highly configurable automated high-volume document transformation.

Mr Zakir Hussain, Founder and CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the association, the CEO of BD Soft Mr Zakir Hussain said that “DocShifter is not new to India. Companies with a Global presence are already utilising DocShifter in their India-based operations. With this partnership, we are looking to expand the use of DocShifter in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. With this partnership, BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd is taking the next step in expanding its portfolio of products and services. Our existing portfolio was already robust, but this addition enables us to provide the most advanced document conversion solution to both large and small customers. DocShifter software handles the heavy lifting, so we can advise and assist our client as a trusted advisor.”

Geert Van Peteghem, CEO of DocShifter.

“We are pleased to strengthen our global presence through this valuable partnership. The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace. And India has rapidly become an important global player in Banking & Insurance to the pharmaceutical industry, where most customers operate. The volume of digital documents is growing exponentially, and with that growth comes the need for file format conversion. With BDSoftware’s expertise and extensive network, we now can offer our advanced document conversion software to help Indian companies, in pharma and beyond, with their digital transformation.” said Geert Van Peteghem, CEO of DocShifter.

BD Soft has more than 750,000+ users across India using their various solutions and aims to have their presence in at least 100+ locations in India. With more than 20 years of experience, the brand sports strong background, technical strength and partner network across the country, enabling them to lead some of the best practices in challenging and complex IT security environments.

The easy to use & install software ensures 100% automation, centralisation & reduced risk and IT costs.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.