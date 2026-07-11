BD Software Distribution Partners with Foxit to Deliver Advanced PDF and eSign Solutions Across India

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BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. has announced its partnership as an Authorised Distributor for Foxit PDF Solutions, strengthening its portfolio with one of the industry’s leading PDF software platforms. Through this collaboration, businesses across India can now access Foxit’s comprehensive suite of PDF editing, document management, eSign, and collaboration solutions.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, Foxit PDF Editor offers a fast, secure, and cost-effective alternative for creating, editing, converting, and managing PDF documents. The platform enables users to scan documents to PDF, perform OCR on scanned files, edit scanned PDFs, add annotations, and securely share documents, helping organizations improve workflow efficiency.

Foxit’s integrated ecosystem combines powerful desktop software, mobile applications, and cloud services into a single solution through Foxit PDF Editor Plus, making it easier for teams to collaborate and manage documents from anywhere.

The solutions are available across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, giving users the flexibility to work seamlessly across devices.

Foxit PDF Editor provides a comprehensive set of tools for businesses and professionals, enabling users to create, edit, organize, convert, annotate, and secure PDF files with ease. Advanced security features, password protection, permissions management, and compliance capabilities help organizations safeguard sensitive information while ensuring smooth document workflows.

Key Benefits

Boost productivity with intuitive PDF editing tools

Strengthen document security and compliance

Simplify collaboration and document review

Reduce paper-based documentation and operational costs

Enable secure digital document workflows with eSign capabilities

With this strategic partnership, BD Software Distribution aims to deliver reliable, affordable, and enterprise-ready PDF solutions that help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Customers, partners, and resellers looking for product information, commercial offers, or evaluation licenses can connect with BD Software Distribution for further details.

Product Availability

Foxit PDF Editor – Available in Perpetual and Subscription editions.

– Available in Perpetual and Subscription editions. Foxit PDF Editor Plus – Available exclusively as a Subscription, featuring advanced capabilities such as eSign, Smart Redact, and Mobile Access.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BD Software

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