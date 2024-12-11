BD Soft Teams Up with We360.ai to Empower Businesses with Advanced Employee Monitoring Tools

- Advertisement -

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added IT and cybersecurity distributor in India, has announced a collaboration with We360.ai, a cloud-based employee monitoring software. Trusted by over 40,000 users across more than 3,000 companies globally, We360.ai enables HR professionals and business leaders to gain real-time insights into their workforce, optimize workflows, make informed decisions, and enhance organizational transparency.

Through this partnership, BD Soft will help expand We360.ai’s presence across India by leveraging its extensive network of over 2,000 system integrators, targeting SMBs, enterprises, and government organizations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By utilizing local IT resellers and strategic partnerships, BD Soft will enable businesses to harness We360.ai’s comprehensive workforce productivity and monitoring tools, driving improved performance and operational efficiency.

In today’s hybrid work environment, where tracking employee engagement is critical, We360.ai’s platform offers businesses the necessary tools to monitor performance, boost efficiency, and drive continuous improvement. By leveraging real-time data and actionable insights, organizations can streamline operations, regardless of workforce location.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft said, “This collaboration ensures that businesses remain agile, efficient, and able to navigate the rapidly changing work environment with confidence and success.”

Mr. Swapnil Tripathi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of We360.ai

Adding to this, Mr. Swapnil Tripathi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of We360.ai stated, “We are excited to collaborate with BD Soft, a recognized leader in IT and cybersecurity solutions. By combining our strengths, we’re helping organizations gain a deeper understanding of workforce dynamics, enabling them to drive data-informed decisions and drive growth.”

BD Soft has cemented its position as a trusted partner in IT and cybersecurity within the Indian market, working with over 15 leading domestic and international brands, including serving as the exclusive distribution partner for BitDefender. With a 40% year-on-year expansion in its network, BD Soft continues to solidify its leadership and commitment to driving growth and innovation within the industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BD Soft

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 150