BD Soft Strengthens Rajasthan Presence with 100+ New Channel Partners to Expand Cybersecurity Reach

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BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading cybersecurity distributors, has announced the expansion of its presence across Rajasthan by entering 8 new cities and districts. As part of this expansion, the company plans to onboard 100+ new channel partners, strengthening access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for businesses across the state.

Home to a rapidly expanding base of MSMEs, manufacturing clusters, export-oriented industries and emerging technology-led businesses, Rajasthan is witnessing accelerated digital transformation across sectors. As organisations increasingly adopt cloud infrastructure, digital payments, hybrid workplaces and connected technologies, cybersecurity has become a strategic business priority. Through its expanded partner network, BD Soft aims to equip businesses across the state with trusted cybersecurity solutions, local expertise and faster technical support.

As the exclusive country partner for Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, and a distributor of more than 20+ cybersecurity solutions, including Axidian, PrahiX, ePompto, FileCloud and Crossware, BD Soft enables its partners to address a wide range of cybersecurity requirements spanning endpoint protection, identity security, cloud security, email security, data protection and compliance. The expansion will strengthen BD Soft’s presence across key commercial centres such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bhiwadi and Alwar, enabling local partners to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of enterprises across the state’s growing industrial and business landscape.

Mr. Zakir Hussain, Founder & CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Zakir Hussain, Founder & CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. said, “Cybersecurity can no longer be viewed as an IT requirement, it has become a business growth enabler. As organisations expand their digital footprint, they need trusted local partners who can provide both the right solutions and expert guidance. Our expansion in Rajasthan is aimed at building that capability and creating a stronger cybersecurity ecosystem for businesses across the state.”

Serving more than 1.5 million users through its extensive partner network, BD Soft continues to expand its footprint across India by strengthening regional partnerships and enabling businesses to adopt world-class cybersecurity solutions with confidence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BD Software

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