BD Soft joins hands with Holm Security as Distributor for automated and security testing solutions for Indian Markets

- Advertisement -

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Cyber Security solutions, join hands with Holm Security, a cybersecurity company specializing in automated and continuous security scanning solutions. BD Soft will be National Distributor for Holm Security for automated and security scanning solutions for Indian Markets. To address the growing number of cyberattacks and cyber threats, there is a genuine and urgent need by CISO’s and their cyber security teams to have a 24x7x365 system in place that scans for vulnerabilities, which become the entry point for bad actors.

Holm Security supports these teams in overcoming this challenge and offers a range of products and services aimed at helping organizations identify and mitigate potential security vulnerabilities in their IT infrastructure 24x7x365. The Holm Security Vulnerability Management Platform includes features such as assessments of systems, computers, IoT, OT (Operational Technology), cloud-native platforms, web applications, APIs and users (using phishing simulation). This is all designed to provide comprehensive cyber security coverage.

Holm Security’s solutions are geared towards businesses of all sizes across multiple industries. By leveraging automation and advanced scanning techniques, Holm Security enables organizations to proactively detect and address security weaknesses, thereby enhancing their overall cyber security posture and reducing the risk of cyber threats and attacks.

Mr. Rajiv Warrier, Vice President of BD Soft

Mr. Rajiv Warrier, Vice President of BD Soft says, “We’re pleased to announce our new partnership with Holm Security. In an era where data security compliance is non-negotiable, Holm Security’s solutions stand as invaluable assets for businesses striving to meet regulatory requirements. Together we forge a new frontier in cyber security collaboration where we can navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, proactively addressing vulnerabilities and fortifying defences. By pooling our expertise and resources, we empower organizations to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals, safeguarding their valuable assets and ensuring peace of mind.”

Mr. Stefan Thelberg, Founder and CEO of Holm Security

Mr. Stefan Thelberg, Founder and CEO of Holm Security added, “We’re very excited about our partnership with BD Soft. Their extensive reach and expertise in the cyber security market make them an invaluable ally in our mission to empower organizations with comprehensive security solutions. Together, we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support to our customers, ensuring they stay ahead of evolving threats. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to build a safer digital ecosystem for businesses worldwide.”

BD Software Distribution offers diverse security solutions, including Endpoint Security, DLP Solutions, Risk Management, Threat Monitoring, Activity Monitoring, Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall, Security Operations Centre, OCR, and New Age Document Solutions, to name a few.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BD Software

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429