BD Soft Joins Forces with FITAG to Strengthen Cybersecurity Solutions in Gujarat

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft) announces its partnership with the Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarat (FITAG), representing 43 IT associations and over 5,500 dynamic IT & Surveillance partners across the state.

The partnership comes at an opportune time, coinciding with FITAG IT Yatra SETU “Let’s Expand Our Horizons” 2024, set to drive business awareness and enable knowledge sharing across 30 non-metro & 4 metro locations in Gujarat. As a value-added partner (Co-Sponsor) with FITAG, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. seeks to tap into various opportunities to highlight Bitdefender Solutions and a range of cybersecurity & utility solutions. This involves engaging with industry leaders and channel partners within the Gujarat IT ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Zakir Husain, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. remarked, “In recent years, Gujarat’s GIFT City, alongside Tier II and III cities, has witnessed a surge in IT small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), fuelling robust IT growth and demanding top-notch cybersecurity solutions. Partnering with FITAG IT YATRA 2024 is a testament to our commitment to empower partners and organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Together, we aim to elevate the collective cybersecurity posture across each city of Gujarat.”

Mr. Alok Ghelani, President of FITAG added, “In the realm of cybersecurity, unity is our armour, collaboration our strength. Joining hands with BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. in FITAG IT YATRA, we forge alliances to confront digital threats. Together, we cultivate resilience and innovation, safeguarding our customers and empowering progress. Embrace the power of partnership, where collective action defines our success.”

Established in 2016, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a prominent distributor of cybersecurity solutions in India. With a seasoned team and industry expertise, BD Soft delivers top-notch IT services and products, empowering partners with comprehensive support for business growth. Leveraging a robust partner network and technical prowess, BD Software ensures seamless implementation and tangible ROI. Thorough training, certifications, and marketing assistance further enhance the value provided to partners.

The company offers diverse security solutions, including Bitdefender, Endpoint Security, DLP Solutions, Risk Management, Web Application Firewall, and Security Operations, among others. BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to enhancing cybersecurity standards and fostering growth in Gujarat’s IT landscape.

