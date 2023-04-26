BD Software expands its footprint in Gujarat and aims to add 200 new channel partners

- Advertisement - -

BD Software is expanding its presence in Gujarat, a leading small enterprises market of India, by adding 200+ number of channel partners. Through this move, the Company is aiming to strengthen their presence in the West Indian market.

BD Soft is an exclusive country partner to one of the top brands in the cybersecurity industry worldwide, Bitdefender and also distributes 14 different security solutions across India via their channel partners. The brand has witnessed a 40% growth YOY, adding several new brands to its portfolio, including Safetica, Endpoint Protector, Final Code, Wipeout among many more. The Company enjoys a great presence in Tier-I cities of India and is now looking at an aggressive roadmap in Tier-II and III cities.

Mr Zakir Hussain, Founder and CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

“Digital disruption is a reality that is transforming Gujarat, thanks to numerous government initiatives such as GIFT city and incentives for SMEs and MSMEs. The state’s increasing digitisation has also heightened the need to address security concerns. Recognising this opportunity, we at BD Soft decided to expand into Gujarat markets and are ready to assist businesses in capitalising on digital opportunities, strengthening the state’s vibrant innovation ecosystem, and accelerating the state’s digital transformation.” Mr Zakir Hussain, Founder and CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

By the end of this financial year company has seen 40% of Growth in its operating revenue. The brand has more than 750,000+ users across India using its various solutions. The Company supports more than 2000+ partner networks spread across the country, servicing consumers, large SMB enterprises &SMB, Government.

