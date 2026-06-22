BD Soft Bets on Gujarat’s Digital Growth Story, Expands Cybersecurity Ecosystem Across the State with 50+ New Channel Partners

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With cybersecurity demand rising across Gujarat’s rapidly digitising business ecosystem, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading cybersecurity distributors, is strengthening its presence in the state and plans to add 50+ new channel partners to expand its cybersecurity ecosystem and support the next phase of growth.

The expansion is part of BD Soft’s broader strategy to build a stronger cybersecurity ecosystem through local partnerships and wider market access. As the exclusive country partner for Bitdefender and a distributor of 20+ cybersecurity solutions, including brands such as Axidian, PrahiX, ePompto, FileCloud and Crossware, BD Soft is well positioned to address the evolving security requirements of businesses across Gujarat. From manufacturing and financial services to export-led businesses and the broader SME and MSME ecosystem, organisations across Gujarat are increasingly prioritising cybersecurity amid rising digital adoption and evolving threat landscapes.

Further strengthening its growth strategy in the state, BD Soft’s partnership with FITAG the umbrella body representing IT associations and channel partners across Gujarat, is expected to enhance industry collaboration and expand the company’s reach across the state’s growing business and technology ecosystem.

Mr. Zakir Hussain, Founder and CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Zakir Hussain, Founder and CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. said, “As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, cybersecurity is becoming a business imperative rather than just a technology requirement. Gujarat has emerged as one of India’s most vibrant growth markets, driven by its strong industrial base and rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Through our channel-first approach, we see a significant opportunity to support enterprises and growing businesses across the state with world-class cybersecurity solutions and local expertise.”

BD Soft has built a strong cybersecurity distribution network across India, serving over 1.5 million users and maintaining consistent growth through its partner-led model. Alongside Gujarat, the company is also expanding its footprint across Tier-II and Tier-III markets, where rising digital adoption among enterprises and SMEs is creating increasing demand for trusted cybersecurity solutions and local technology partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BD Soft

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