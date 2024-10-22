BD Soft Amplifies Cyber Security Month with Comprehensive Awareness Initiatives

- Advertisement -

BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd, a leading IT security distributor for consumers, SMBs, and enterprises in India, is observing Cyber Security Month with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness and education. This month-long effort reflects BD Software’s commitment to empowering over 500+ organizations, 125+ employees, andover 2000+ channel partners to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape effectively.

Central to these initiatives are a series of engaging webinars and seminars focused on various aspects of cyberattacks and their prevention. Led by industry experts and cybersecurity leaders, these sessions are designed to provide invaluable insights into the latest challenges and actionable strategies for effective risk mitigation. Additionally, BD Software has successfully conducted more than 10 training sessions in aimed at equipping channel partners with the skills necessary to guide enterprises through the complexities of cybersecurity.

To further enhance cybersecurity education, BD Software has commissioned the book Cybersecurity Demystified, which outlines standard operating procedures (SOPs) and key insights on safeguarding digital environments. This book will be distributed to BD Software’s partners and distributors as part of the broader educational initiative. Robust internal training for employees is being implemented to ensure that the entire organization is well-prepared to tackle emerging cybersecurity threats, reinforcing BD Software’s commitment to fostering a resilient and informed workforce.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd commented, “As cyberattacks targeting Indian enterprises continue to rise, it has become imperative for us to take proactive measures. At BD Software, we are committed to addressing these challenges not only by delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions but also by fostering awareness across the industry. Our extensive training sessions and webinars have empowered our partners and employees, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat these threats effectively. By strengthening our network and enhancing cybersecurity education, we aim to safeguard SMBs in India, ensuring they are better prepared to face the evolving digital landscape.”

BD Software provides international-level cybersecurity solutions to the Indian market. In addition to its recent partnership with Foxit for their advanced AI-based PDF Editor Pro, the company collaborates with over 15+ leading Indian and international cybersecurity brands.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BD Software

