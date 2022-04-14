BCIC Organizes a Two-Day Business Leadership Conclave  

- Advertisement -

The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) organized a two-day virtual Business Leadership Conclave on the theme ‘Leadership Lessons for India 2025 and Beyond’ on April 8th – 9th, 2022. The conclave was opened by Mr. K.R. Sekar, President – BCIC and Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. The two-day conclave featured thought-provoking insights on a variety of themes concerning today’s ever-changing corporate climate, as well as a panel discussion on ‘Leadership’ chaired by notable speakers.

The objective of the conclave was to recognize and emphasize that, in today’s quickly changing world, organizations must keep up with change and be fast and versatile in order to challenge the existing state of affairs. Normalcy is fickle, resulting in paradigm shifts in the way companies operate, necessitating a comprehensive grasp of technology and understanding the change in people’s attitude in order to maintain a competitive advantage in business. Some of the key aspects that the industry luminaries spoke during the 2-day event revolved around how nimble and frugal they were and how they went about confronting the challenges that they faced during the tumultuous period:

Digital adoption & transformation

Supply chain management – how business reworked strategy to keep business afloat

Support from Government to keep the business going through policy support

How to preserve and protect existing resources.

Supporting the event, Mr K.R. Sekar, President, BCIC, , expressed,“Knowing the business industry closely, the industry dynamic is rapidly changing, hence change is inevitable and we have to be prepared to combat these challenges. BCIC takes immense pride in providing guidance and support to growing businesses to flourish and sustain themselves in times of difficulty. The two-day conclave saw business stalwarts share their acumen on various topics that will guide budding entrepreneurs.”

Notable Industry leaders like Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan, Author and Corporate Advisor, former Director, Tata Sons and Vice Chairman, Hindustan Unilever, Mr. S Vaitheeswaran Vice Chairman and MD, Manipal Education & Medical Group, Mr. Sanjay Sharma CEO, MTR Foods Private Limited, Mr. T V Mohandas Pai, Former Director (Finance and HR) Infosys Limited & Chairman – Manipal Group along with members of the BCIC and other noteworthy luminaries attended the two-day conference. They discussed various topics like Leadership in New Normal, Learnings of successful Leaders, Effects of geopolitical crisis on Indian Economy, Navigating in Difficult Times, Leadership – Transition and Transformation, Social Venture Partnership – Relevance to present day, and Impact of Indian Legal System on Indian Economy and Business.

