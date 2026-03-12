BCI and Kaizen Institute India Partner to Deliver Smart, Data-Driven Transformation for the Indian Manufacturing Sector

- Advertisement -

Bar Code India (BCI), a leading provider of manufacturing & supply chain digitisation solutions, and Kaizen Institute India, a long-standing trusted advisor in lean transformation, today, announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated consulting-plus-implementation offering for Indian manufacturing, retail, and transportation & logistics enterprises. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with over 50 years of combined experience, leveraging BCI’s expertise in supply chain and factory automation since 1995 and Kaizen Institute India’s operational excellence consulting since 2000. The MoU for the partnership was signed by Vikas Wadhwa, Chief Operating Officer, Bar Code India, and Vinod Grover, Managing Director, Kaizen Institute – India & South Asia, and Kaizen Institute – East & West Africa, and Partner & Chief Mentor Kaizen Hansei.

The collaboration comes at a time when Indian manufacturers are accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, automation, digital technologies, and advanced supply chain systems as the country pushes toward its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion manufacturing economy. While many organisations have begun adopting Industry 4.0/5.0 technologies such as IoT, automation, and AI-driven analytics, a large number continue to struggle to translate these investments into sustained operational improvements. Combining BCI’s IoT, RFID, and real-time supply chain solutions with Kaizen Institute’s lean methodologies and cultural transformation expertise, the partnership will enable manufacturers to eliminate operational waste, optimize workflows, and enhance production quality, therefore gaining the connected operational intelligence needed to compete with global players.

The partnership between BCI and Kaizen Institute India aims to bridge this gap by combining operational excellence methodologies with real-time digital technologies. The engagement will combine Kaizen Institute’s expertise in lean management and cultural transformation with BCI’s capabilities across supply chain hardware (AIDC, RFID, IOT), automation (AI Based Machine Vision), Software, and AI Intelligence to help organisations integrate people, processes, and technology into a single transformation framework. This means creating a unified plan for business improvement where:

employees are trained and empowered to embrace continual improvement,

workflows are optimized using lean methodologies,

and real-time digital tools provide actionable insights to drive sustainable, data-driven decisions.

“The combination of Technology with People and Process transformation is a necessity for successful digital transformations. Across Industry 4.0 and 5.0 and the current wave of AI-led initiatives, one pattern is consistent: technology creates value only when it is anchored in strong foundational processes and embedded in the culture of the organization. Our joint consulting and implementation offering with Kaizen Institute India aims to bring this capability and further strengthen BCI 2.0’s core principle of driving lasting value for our customers,” said Mr. Ram Bhutani, Bar Code India.

“Organizations today are looking beyond standalone digital or improvement initiatives. Sustainable results come when technology is integrated with the right processes and, most importantly, engaged people. Our partnership with Bar Code India enables us to deliver a unified People-Process-Technology approach that not only improves operational performance but also builds long-term capabilities and a culture of continual improvement across manufacturing and supply chain operations,” added Mr. Vinod Grover, Kaizen Institute SAIN & AFAE.

The joint PPT transformation approach is designed to help businesses reduce operational waste, improve production flow, strengthen supply chain visibility, and build cultures of continual improvement across factories and warehouses. The partnership will also support organisations in addressing emerging priorities such as operational resilience, workforce capability development, and sustainability, including the use of digital tools to enhance efficiency, quality, and visibility.

