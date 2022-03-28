Barracuda strengthens sales and engineering leadership in India    

- Advertisement -

Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, announced the hiring of Mr. Rohit Aradhya as Vice President and Managing Director, Engineering and Parag Khurana as Regional Sales Director, Outside Sales, for Barracuda Networks (India) Pvt Ltd. The appointments further strengthen Barracuda’s sales and engineering leadership in the country.

Mr. Rohit Aradhya has joined to lead the engineering team and drive new architectures and modernization of the Web Application Firewall and Application Delivery Controllers product lines, as well as overseeing all engineering functions in Barracuda India. With over 24 years of experience in the network and cloud security domain, Aradhya joined Barracuda from Cisco Systems, where he was the Director of Engineering leading multiple security product teams across firewall, web security and cloud technologies in India. Before that, he led networking and security products at Motorola.

Mr. Rohit Aradhya, Vice President and Managing Director, Engineering, Barracuda Networks (India) Pvt Ltd.

“With the rapid cloud migration and the shift to remote work in India, organizations need protection that goes beyond traditional firewalls. I’m delighted to join this dynamic company to help deliver innovation in network and application security to protect our customers and meet their evolving needs,” said Mr. Rohit Aradhya, Vice President and Managing Director, Engineering, Barracuda Networks (India) Pvt Ltd.

Parag Khurana is responsible for expanding Barracuda’s sales channels and driving revenue growth in the country amid the rising adoption of cloud-first security solutions by organisations in India as they accelerate their digital transformation. Khurana brings to Barracuda more than 26 years of business development experience in the IT industry and was the Chief Revenue Officer of Safe Security. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at F5 Networks India and HP India Sales Pvt Ltd. to oversee sales and business strategies.

Mr. Parag Khurana, Regional Sales Director, Outside Sales, Barracuda Networks (India) Pvt

“I’m thrilled to join Barracuda, a company which is solving the security problems of today. As organisations in India are dealing with the upsurge of attacks in digital disruption, Barracuda offers a comprehensive IT solution portfolio to secure email, networks, data, and applications in this new reality. It’s exciting to offer these innovative security solutions to Indian customers and help drive the company’s continued growth.” said Mr. Parag Khurana, Regional Sales Director, Outside Sales, Barracuda Networks (India) Pvt Ltd.

Mr. James Forbes-May, Vice President of Sales, Barracuda APAC, Outside Sales

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. James Forbes-May, Vice President of Sales, Barracuda APAC, Outside Sales said, “With Parag and Rohit leading the charge of the Indian market, we are well-positioned to expand our presence here and better serve local customers. Their extensive experience in the industry and deep knowledge of the market are critical for us to strengthen our foothold and drive long-term growth in this fast-evolving market.”

As cybersecurity and data protection come to the forefront for Indian businesses in managing the heightened security risk, Barracuda is committed to empowering customers in India with advanced protection and secure their data. The appointments reinforce the company’s local commitment following its recent launch of the new regional data centre in India to meet growing demand for data protection services in the country.

