Backup precious memories and protect your important files with Kingston Technology

India following the same trend with great vigour. With immense consumption of data daily, we at times forget about backing-up our precious memories and data. Be it our precious memories, documents, or game data- data storage is more important than often acknowledged. On this World Backup Day on March 31, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, invites everyone to take action to prevent data loss and utilize storage products and solutions from Kingston Technology to secure and protect important files.

For years Kingston has been a frontrunner in helping people backup memories and important files. The company is number one client SSD vendor in the channel with 22.2% for unit market share, according to TRENDFOCUS, a leading analyst firm globally. Kingston Technology has also been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world by a leading analyst firm, TrendForce (formerly DRAMeXchange) Here is the consolidated list of products that will enable you in preserving memories and saving work documents.

1. Kingston XS2000 External SSD– Catering to travel aficionados looking for back-up, Kingston XS2000 IS a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s 2 giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB 3 to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories. The drive connects with USB Type-C® 1 allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating 4 to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects.

2. DataTraveler Max-Designed for users looking for portability and convenience while backing up their important and precious memories, DataTraveler Max (DT Max) delivers record-breaking speeds up to 1,000MB/s read 2 and 900MB/s write to make it one of the fastest USB drives on the market. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use and is easily moved in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos (up to 200 HD photos per second), 4K/8K videos, music, and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB3. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on the go.

3. DataTraveler Exodia-Ideal for people looking for everyday use backup, DataTraveler Exodia is a value-driven Type-A USB flash drive, featuring USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance (up to 10x faster than USB 2.0) and up to 256GB 2 capacity. With a lightweight design and colorful key ring loop by capacity, it can be used for work, home, school and wherever you need to take your data. The USB flash drive comes with cap protection which protects the USB plug and the data.

4. Kingston KC3000 SSD– Catering to content creators looking for speeds, and seamless back-up, Kingston KC3000 is a next-generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for desktop and laptop PCs. By leveraging the latest Gen4x4 NVMe controller, Kingston KC3000 delivers speeds up to 7,0000/7,000MB/s read/write1 of blazing-fast performance and full capacities up to 4096GB 2 for optimal storage. Users can keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With the combination of performance and endurance, KC3000 is reinforced with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader to effectively disperse heat and keep your drive cool during intensive workloads.

5. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD– Targeting gamers, enthusiasts, and high-power users, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive delivering cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4×4 controller and 3D TLC NAND. By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD achieves speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s 1 read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS 1 to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drive is optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness. Available in high capacities up to 4TB, users can store an extensive library of their favorite games and media and still have space for the latest titles- making it perfect for gamers to back up their games as well as media

6. Kingston NV1 SSD – Perfect for people looking for an upgrade for work from home or education for home, Kingston NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs. It is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s 1 , respectively, thus delivering 3X the performance of a SATA-based SSD. Kingston NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate the responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limitedspace. NV1 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB 2 capacities and is backed by a limited three-year warranty, free tech support and legendary Kingston reliability.

For enterprise-level back-up

It is equally important for large organizations to focus on backing up their essential data. Here are some affordable products which will be pivotal for enterprise-level back-up as well as will improve the performance.

7. Kingston DC450R-It is targeted at workloads that require 24/7 uptime and reliability, such as Content Delivery Networks (CDN), edge computing applications and a wide array of software-defined storage architectures. DC450R presents a specifically focused feature set that enables data centers to select the most cost-effective SSD for their workloads. Businesses require results as they deliver on products, solutions, and service level agreements (SLAs) and DC450R provides system builders and Cloud providers with a high-performance, economical SSD standard they can count on. DC450R gives data center managers the ability to select an SSD tailored for workloads without overspending on more expensive write-intensive SSDs. The DC450R delivers I/O speeds and predictable low latency to ensure consistent high levels of performance – both in the working application and downstream at the user interface.

8. Kingston DC500R– It is ideal for read-intensive applications such as boot-up, web servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and real-time analytics.Cloud service providers and software-defined storage architects can leverage the drive’s consistent I/O and latency performance to deliver the QoS needed in demanding read-centric environments. At .5 DWPD (drive writes per day), DC500R allows IT administrators to maximize their investment in storage hardware with a drive that delivers on performance, endurance, and reliability.

