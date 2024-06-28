Back to School: Here are the top Chromebooks to Consider for College and School

- Advertisement -

As the new academic year approaches, school and college students face the challenge of selecting the right laptop to support their studies and complete assignments. Beyond merely taking notes, a laptop is vital for research, assignments, communication, and entertainment. However, with a myriad of options on the market, finding a device that balances performance, affordability, and portability can be a hassle.

Here is a list of powerful Chromebook Plus laptops that get the everyday job done right and beyond:

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402: Ideal for students, this is the first Chromebook Plus device from ASUS and features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB memory, and 128 GB eMMC storage for smooth performance. It sports a 14-inch Full HD NanoEdge display and offers superior vivid visuals. Weighing under 1.4Kgs and MIL-STD 810H durability certified, it’s sturdy for daily use. With Asus’ Antimicrobial Guard protection, a backlit keyboard, and a 5.7-inch touchpad, students can enjoy a comfortable and hygienic typing experience. The laptop also features a 1080p camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and Webcam Shield, ensuring clear video calls and privacy protection. The Chromebook CX3402 has multiple I/O ports, including 2x USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 2x USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Being a Chromebook Plus, the CX3402 comes preloaded with the Google Play Store. It also has the Magic Eraser powered by Google Photos AI, an HDR effect, and portrait blur.

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook: The Dell Chromebook supports It comes equipped with ChromeOS, Intel® processor up to Core™ i7 and an optional Intel vPro® for improved performance, stability, security, and management. On board it gets support for up to 512 GB storage, 16 GB dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, with battery options that go up to 64WHr, and optional WWAN LTE (CAT 9). It gets a 16:10 FHD+ panel with an option of a touch display and non-touch display. With this 2-in-1 option, users can switch between laptop, tablet, 180 degree flat, or tent mode. For connectivity it gets a microSIM card slot, SD 3.0 card slot, Thunderbolt4 (USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C) port with Power Delivery and Display port Alt mode, Wedge-shaped lock slot, Global headset jack, HDMI 1.4b port, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare.

Acer Chromebook Plus: The Acer Chromebook Plus is equipped with a 15.6 Inch IPS LED-backlit LCD display with 1920 x 1080 Resolution. The Acer Chromebook Plus is powered by the Intel Core i3 Processor (13th Gen) and upto i7. It is equipped with upto 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB SSD on board with Intel Integrated UHD graphics. Users also get free 100GB cloud storage with Google One and free 3 months YouTube premium subscription. It also gets DTS audio with two built-in speakers and array microphones. For connectivity, it gets the latest Wi-Fe 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 empowers users to create, connect and stay entertained with an Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor to take advantage of exciting Chromebook Plus features including more storage, AI-powered photo editing, creative apps, and more. It sports a 300-nit 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display, and a battery that lasts upto 11 hours. It also features advanced video conferencing technology including a Full HD webcam with AI tools that deliver exceptional visuals, complemented by dual upward-firing speakers with DTS® Audio. Weighing just 1.43 kg, it is U.S. MIL-STD 810H [7] compliant, making it ready to stand up to daily wear and tear. To enhance the connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.2, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 6E.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Chromebooks

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 132