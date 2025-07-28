AXS bolsters forward-thinking solutions with SAP to Power B2B Growth and Regional Expansion

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

At its recent flagship event SAP NOW AI Tour Southeast Asia, SAP SE announced that AXS, Singapore’s leading payments solutions provider, has completed a company-wide digital transformation powered by GROW with SAP – an offering that allows organizations to digitally transform using a standardized framework, tools, and guidance – to unify and modernize its core business operations across geographies.

With more than S$20 billion in transactions processed annually, AXS has long been a household name synonymous with convenient bill payments for Singapore consumers. After two decades of consumer-focused growth, the company was ready for its next chapter of growth beyond Singapore’s shores.

Mr. Jeffrey Goh, Group CEO and Co-founder of AXS

Designed as a no-frills, SME-friendly solution requiring minimal customization, GROW with SAP allowed AXS to rethink workflows using standardized templates. “As we looked to expand beyond Singapore, we recognized the opportunity to modernize our legacy systems, which were instrumental in getting us to where we are, and to take us to our next phase of growth,” said Mr. Jeffrey Goh, Group CEO and Co-founder of AXS. “SAP’s GROW with SAP, we are not only gaining agility, scalability, and speed, but also streamlining our operations to enhance team productivity, allowing us the efficiency to build on the strong foundations we have laid over the past two decades.”

To address its operational bottlenecks AXS implemented GROW with SAP in early 2025, a process that took just three months working collaboratively with partner Nirvasoft, which provided hands-on support to help adapt SAP solutions to AXS’s operational workflows. During implementation, the company ran its legacy systems in parallel with the new platform to ensure seamless continuity and support. As a result, AXS replaced their previous disconnected systems with a unified ERP platform spanning finance, sales, procurement, and asset management.

Improvements are visible across the business. Teams now work from a single source of truth with real-time visibility into operations and financials – reducing manual effort, improving accuracy, and accelerating decision-making. Procurement and budget approvals happen seamlessly, without needless back-and-forth. The finance team no longer waits until month-end to get clarity – they have real-time visibility at their fingertips. Beyond improving efficiency, it has given AXS the operational flexibility to explore AI-driven finance tools and launch new B2B payment solutions, a key growth pillar as the company scales regionally.

Ms. Eileen Chua, Managing Director, SAP Singapore

Ms. Eileen Chua, Managing Director, SAP Singapore said, “AXS, a homegrown Singapore brand, is a clear example of how forward-thinking companies are embracing intelligent, cloud- based platforms to become more competitive. With SAP, AXS can move fast, simplify complexity, and modernize effectively without losing focus on customers.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SAP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 114