AXIS Object Analytics runs multiple scenarios simultaneously for more effective monitoring

- Advertisement -

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, announces the latest release of AXIS Object Analytics, a suite of AI-based analytics that transforms video into actionable insights. It helps solve numerous use cases for security, safety, and operational efficiency by delivering real-time intelligence for immediate action.

Preinstalled on compatible Axis network cameras at no extra cost, AXIS Object Analytics ensures cost-effective operations. Using intelligent AI-based algorithms, this smart analytics application can detect, classify, track, and count humans, vehicles, and types of vehicles, and there’s no complex configuration required. It will send notifications of real-time events making it possible to focus only on objects of interest and events that need attention. This ensures more effective monitoring while at the same time, it helps optimize business with automated processes and valuable insights into trends.

Scenarios are easily set up and tailored to specific monitoring needs. With just a few clicks directly inside the browser, users can customize various detection scenarios and set up triggers for events based on specific needs. Scenarios can also be run simultaneously. For instance, it’s possible to track dwell time and count number of visitors at the same time, in the same scene, with the same camera. In addition, data can be exported and visualized in a dashboard or spreadsheet to gain valuable insights.

Key features include:

Detect, classify, track, and count humans and vehicles

For security, safety, and operational efficiency

Run multiple scenarios simultaneously on the edge

Flexible and easy configuration

Preinstalled at no extra cost

This scalable, edge-based analytics processes and analyzes live video directly on the camera, eliminating the need for costly servers and ensuring more efficient data processing, minimized storage and bandwidth requirements, and improved scalability. Furthermore, using the camera’s event management system, this powerful application offers easy integration with AXIS Camera Station and all other major video management systems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Axis Communications

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 25