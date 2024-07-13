Axis’ next generation VMS will offer flexibility and unlimited opportunities

- Advertisement -

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, has announced the next generation of AXIS Camera Station Video Management Software (VMS). This well-packaged offer ensures greater flexibility to meet customer needs. AXIS Camera Station provides alternatives to suit everything from smaller single sites to larger and more demanding deployments, including multisite installations. It gives the possibility to install the ideal system, on a private network, using the cloud, or a combination of both.

The customer will benefit from the included cloud-based services such as a web client for video, user and device management, all enabled by Axis Cloud Connect.

AXIS Camera Station Edge

AXIS Camera Station Edge is an easily accessible cam-to-cloud solution combining the power of Axis edge devices with Axis cloud services. It provides a cost-effective, easy-to-use, secure, and scalable video surveillance solution. It is easy to install and maintain, with minimal equipment on-site. Only a camera with SD card is needed or use AXIS S30 Recorder Series depending on the requirements. This flexible and reliable recording solution offers effortless control from anywhere.

AXIS Camera Station Pro

AXIS Camera Station Pro is a powerful and flexible video surveillance and access management software for customers who want full control of their system. It ensures they have full flexibility to take control of their site and build the right solution on their private network, while also benefiting from optional cloud connectivity. It supports the complete range of Axis products and comes with all the powerful features needed for active video management and access control. It includes new features such as a web client, data insight dashboards and improved search functionality and optional cloud connectivity.

AXIS Camera Station Center

AXIS Camera Station Center provides new possibilities to effectively manage and operate hundreds or even thousands of cloud-connected AXIS Camera Station Pro or AXIS Camera Station Edge sites all from one centralized location. Accessible from anywhere, it enables aggregated multi-site device management, user management, and video operation. In addition, it offers corporate IT functionality such as Active Directory, user group management, and 24/7 support.

Cloud-based services

It will be possible to add cloud-based services. For instance, AXIS Camera Station Cloud Storage ensures extra peace of mind for AXIS Camera Station Pro and AXIS Camera Station Edge installations. It securely stores recordings in the cloud for redundancy purposes. So, they are always available even if primary storage is unavailable.

Mr. Sudhindra Holla, Director, India & SAARC, Axis Communications

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudhindra Holla, Director, India & SAARC, Axis Communications said,“It brings us immense pleasure to launch the next generation of AXIS Camera Station Video Management Software, a multifunctional solution, for enhanced safety, security, and efficiency. We take pride in our ability to go beyond the capabilities of traditional surveillance technologies, opening up new avenues and increasing value for partners and clients. With a global reputation for providing high-quality products and solutions that fulfil client requirements, we offer our cutting-edge technology to our partners to secure organizations across different verticals.”

