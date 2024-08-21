Axis Communications launches its first Zone/Division 1 explosion-protected network horn speaker

- Advertisement -

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, has announced the launch of its first explosion-protected network horn speaker certified for use in Zone and Division 1 hazardous locations. The new network horn speaker increases health and safety applications, operational efficiency, and security across Zone/Division 1 and 2 areas with automatic alerts via network camera integration.

AXIS XC1311 Explosion-Protected Network Horn Speaker

AXIS XC1311 Explosion-Protected Network Horn Speaker, certified for hazardous areas including Class I Division 1 Groups A, B, C, D and Zone 1 IIC, Zone 21 IIIC, enables live, scheduled, and event-triggered voice messages. Network audio enhances health and safety applications, operational efficiency, as well as security, by making automatic audio alerts via network camera integration possible.

The network horn speaker improves the speed and effectiveness of audio warnings within hazardous areas, in conjunction with analytics-equipped network cameras, which provide remote monitoring and automated alerts.

Triggered by an analytics-equipped camera, AXIS XC1311 Explosion-Protected Network Horn Speaker can relay audio warnings about smoke detection and temperature changes as precursors to a fire risk. In addition, the new horn speaker can issue prerecorded reminders to wear personal protective equipment, such as hard hats, when its absence is detected. The audio device also improves security within hazardous areas by warning personnel, or intruders, about unauthorized location access.

AXIS XC1311 Explosion-Protected Network Horn Speaker delivers audio messages with high volume and clarity, even in noisy environments. This is achieved with pre-configured digital signal processing that provides clear audio, combined with a built-in 7W Class D amplifier, giving a maximum sound pressure level of >110 dB at 1m.

With simple audio management software preinstalled, AXIS Audio Manager Edge enables content management including message scheduling, as well as content prioritization to ensure urgent messages interrupt scheduled ones. With zone management, up to 200 speakers can be divided into 20 zones, and the included software also enables remote management including system health monitoring and testing.

With a single cable for power and connectivity, the Axis network horn speaker is significantly faster to install, configure, and manage compared to an analog system. This approach reduces the total cost of ownership by minimizing the downtime required for installation. Without needing an analog system’s redundant system, and additional hardware or software, the digital horn speaker is an all-in-one, standalone device that also reduces the initial investment cost.

To optimize cybersecurity, AXIS XC1311 also features Axis Edge Vault to prevent unauthorized access.

The horn speaker’s explosion-protected design is achieved by encasing the electronics and power connections within an aluminium chamber. Like Axis explosion-protected cameras, the design and manufacture according to explosion-protected standards also requires full traceability of all critical components for 10 years.

