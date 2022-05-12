Axis Communications India Recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’

- Advertisement -

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video has been recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ g in the category of under 100 employees. It has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’, which is a testimony to its commitment to a High-Trust and High-Performance Culture driven by its people and values. Through a highly competitive selection process based on in-depth review and employee feedback, The Great Place to Work evaluates companies on five crucial dimensions: credibility, respect, pride, fairness and camaraderie.

“We are very excited to be bestowed with this honour. This recognition reinforces our commitment towards creating a culture of collaboration, innovation and equality. We are a people first company and, we strive for providing a place for growth and opportunities that make people believe in our transparency and values,” said Mr. Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India and SAARC. With a diverse, creative and highly skilled workforce, Axis Communication offers a vast portfolio of industry leading products and solutions coupled with cutting edge technologies. The company is committed to fostering and prioritizing a culture of holistic career development, competitive benefits, inclusion, and work-life balance.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.