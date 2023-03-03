Axiata Digital Labs (ADL) Collaborates with AWS to Drive Telco Industry TechCo Evolution

- Advertisement - -

Axiata Digital Labs (ADL) has announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide its cutting-edge Digital Telco services to AWS customers. The collaboration will benefit the telco industry by providing a seamless and enhanced experience with ADL’s innovative Axonect Product Suite running on AWS.

ADL will provide customers with its suite of systems and tools, such as its Digital Business Support System (BSS), 5G and cloud optimized business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) platforms, and multi-domain orchestrators on AWS. By collaborating with AWS, ADL’s customers will have access to AWS’s global infrastructure and breadth and depth of cloud capabilities.

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) will also be better supported as they embark on the transformational journey along the Telco to TechCo continuum, moving beyond traditional connectivity to platform-based products and services as part of an ecosystem, thereby reaping benefits such as improved performance, competitive advantage in big data, and new revenue streams. As a result, telcos can reduce costs and resources, and provide customers with an enhanced digital experience and improved time to market for their end customers.

This collaboration marks an important milestone for ADL as it continues to innovate in the Digital Telco space and pioneer new technologies that will pave the way for telcos to become more agile, innovative, efficient, and profitable. As member of the AWS Partner Network, as well as the AWS Select Tier and AWS Solution Provider programs, ADL will continue to invest in new technologies to help telcos drive their transformation objectives.

As part of this collaboration, ADL’s product suite passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review This certification, involving rigorous testing and evaluation, demonstrates that Axiata Digital Labs’ innovative middleware platforms and products can seamlessly integrate with and be deployed on AWS, and conforms with AWS’s cloud-native best practices and frameworks. Customers can now confidently use Axonect products to build and deploy their applications using AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), which provides secure, resizable compute in the cloud; Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), a managed service and certified Kubernetes conformant to run Kubernetes on AWS and on- premises; Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), a distributed relational database service; and native security services, making them fully optimized for the cloud environment.

Thushera Kawdawatta CEO of Axiata Digital Labs

“We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS and help our customers bring a digital telco experience like never before to consumers,” said ThusheraKawdawatta, CEO of Axiata Digital Labs. “This further solidifies our commitment to providing our customers with the best and most advanced technology solutions available on the market today. Our collaboration with AWS will enable us to leverage their expertise and technology to provide customers with the services they need to meet their changing needs and expectations.”

Axiata Digital Labs launched the Axonect Product Suite as a robust, full-stack product suite that supports rapid service delivery, improves agility, accelerates partnerships, and transforms the enterprise landscape. With the added compatibility of AWS, customers will experience improved global reach, performance, scalability, and reliability.

