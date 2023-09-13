AWS ties up with ISRO and IN-SPACe to advance India’s space capabilities with cloud technologies

- Advertisement - -

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to support space-tech innovations through cloud computing. This collaboration will give space startups, research institutes and students access to cutting edge cloud technologies that accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector.

Building solutions for pressing problems

Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia.

“Cloud computing-led innovations enable the space industry to make better decisions, faster – pushing the boundaries of possibilities, and AWS is committed to help startups identify use cases and accelerate solution development, and build a strong talent pool in India with expertise in cloud and space. We look forward to helping customers in India build space-tech solutions to make life on Earth better,” says Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia. “We are at a pivotal time in India’s space journey as the Indian government focuses on broadening and strengthening the country’s capabilities in the aerospace and satellite industry,” says Kapoor.

Propelling careers in space-tech

AWS’s educational programs on cloud computing in combination with ISRO’s space-tech expertise will inspire future generations to pursue a career in India’s growing space sector.

Sudheer Kumar N, Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO.

“Advancing innovation in the space sector is a top priority for our nation as geospatial solutions have the power to deliver high quality services for the good governance for citizens and add value to the stakeholders,” said Sudheer Kumar N, Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO.

Cloud computing enables the speedy management of large volumes of raw space data, besides running AI, ML and analytics workloads to achieve meaningful outcomes in a highly cost-effective manner.

Supporting India’s space priorities

ISRO, IN-SPACe and AWS will work collaboratively to nurture and grow the startup community in the space-tech sector. AWS will provide eligible space startups tools, resources, and expert technical support at no cost through the AWS Activate program. This will enable startups build innovative solutions and commercialise them faster. Startups will also benefit from access to AWS and its global experience of building aerospace and satellite solutions through the AWS Space Accelerator program.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe.

“After the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing and Aditya L-1 mission, it is time we leverage the limitless potential of space technology and cloud computing to propel India’s space sector to new heights. IN-SPACe has continuously been striving to empower and facilitate the private space sector. This partnership with AWS is a testament to that and through this, we aim to empower start-ups, students, and researchers to dream beyond the skies, drive innovation, and contribute to the global space industry,” said Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe.

The three organisations will also collaborate on a new initiative to train students and educators in cloud computing, AI, ML, analytics, and security, by leveraging AWS education programs. This initiative will enable students to pursue industry-recognized cloud computing certifications, and build future space startups in India using advanced technologies.

Indian Space Policy, 2023: A catalyst for growth

The three-way collaboration follows the recent approval of the Indian Space Policy, 2023, by the Government of India. The policy provides a strategic roadmap for the growth and development of India’s space program and ambitions. The availability of low-latency internet, high-resolution Earth observation data, and Internet of Things communications are creating opportunities for startups, scientists, and researchers to innovate at scale, using cloud computing, data, AI and ML.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AWS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.