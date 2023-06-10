AWS launches first GovTech Accelerator to drive innovation in government

- Advertisement - -

Across the United States, many 911 centers are running on legacy technology vulnerable to disaster-related outages, while others face staffing gaps as high as 50%. Courts and other justice and public safety organizations are targeted by a rising number of cyber events, as the digitization of paper workloads increases the amount of sensitive data requiring secure storage. These are only a handful of the challenges the justice and public safety industry is seeking to solve thorough innovative technology solutions.

To help government technology (GovTech) startups build solutions that enable government agencies to better serve their communities, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is launching its first AWS GovTech Accelerator. This inaugural program is now accepting applications from startups interested in leveraging cloud-based resources to accelerate innovation. AWS wants to help startups develop solutions that address the needs of government agencies, with the first cohort focused on justice and public safety organizations including courts, corrections, emergency services, and law enforcement. The AWS GovTech Accelerator’s goal is to support the development of technologies that can address challenges such as increasing community engagement, deterring crime, and reducing recidivism.

The AWS GovTech Accelerator includes both a four-week virtual program and in-person opportunities for technical and business mentorship for GovTech startups.

Applications open today and close Monday, July 10, 2023. The startups will be notified by Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and the program will kick off with an in-person event in Fall 2023.

Startups that are selected are eligible to receive an array of tools and opportunities to help create scalable solutions, including:

Technical guidance to meet specialized public sector requirements

– Mentoring from justice and public safety industry leaders and technical subject matter experts

– Business development coaching

– Go-to-market guidance

– Investment guidance

– AWS Promotional Credit

– Potential proof-of-concept opportunities with justice and public safety organizations

– Collaboration opportunities with members of the AWS Partner Network (APN)

Who can apply to the AWS GovTech Accelerator

For the first cohort, AWS is looking for startups with a passion for justice and public safety. Eligible startups must seek to address challenges and deliver data-driven solutions that help improve outcomes in justice and public safety.

Additionally, applicants must:

– Have existing public sector customers and revenue

– Be able to demonstrate that they can use the AWS Cloud to solve justice and public safety challenges

– Be able to attend in-person events

– Be able to participate in live coaching and mentoring sessions

Applications to the AWS GovTech Accelerator are evaluated on several factors, including the solution’s innovative and unique nature to solve justice and public safety challenges, the applicant’s ability to deliver the AWS powered solution, creative uses of the AWS Cloud to develop the solution, and the overall value of the solution brings to government customers.

Kim Majerus

Kim Majerus leads the Amazon Web Services (AWS) US education and state and local government organization. Her organization includes government technology (GovTech) independent software vendors (ISV) solution and vertical strategy leaders who focus on health and human services, justice and public safety, transportation, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for state and local government customers.

