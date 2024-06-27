AWS announces $50 million Generative AI Impact Initiative for public sector organizations

- Advertisement -

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the AWS Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Initiative. The two-year, $50 million investment is designed to help public sector organizations – and those that directly support their technology needs – to accelerate innovation in support of critical missions using AWS generative AI services and infrastructure, such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker, AWS HealthScribe, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia.

As part of this initiative, AWS is committing up to $50 million in AWS Promotional Credits, training, and technical expertise across generative AI projects. Credit issuance determinations will be based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to the customer’s experience developing new technology solutions, the maturity of the project idea, evidence of future solution adoption, and the customer’s breadth of generative AI skills. The Impact Initiative is open to new or existing AWS Worldwide Public Sector customers and partners from enterprises worldwide who are building generative AI solutions to help solve society’s most pressing challenges.

Across the public sector, leaders are seeking to leverage generative AI to become more efficient and agile. However, public sector organizations face several challenges such as optimizing resources, adapting to changing needs, improving patient care, personalizing the education experience, and strengthening security. To respond to these challenges, AWS is committed to helping public sector organizations unlock the potential of generative AI and other cloud-based technologies to positively impact society.

This global initiative is open from June 26, 2024 through June 30, 2026. Benefits and resources will include:

Tailored training: Check out the latest trainings to help you achieve your go-to-market goals and business needs.

Generative AI Innovation Center expertise: Ideate, identify, and implement generative AI solutions securely with guidance from the Generative AI Innovation Center.

Technical support: Learn from AWS technical experts and tutorials to optimize your generative AI build with Well-Architected Framework.

Networking and free builder sessions: Access to registration for no-cost AWS Summit events around the world.

Global thought leadership opportunities: Showcase your AWS Generative AI Impact Initiative success stories with AWS marketing efforts.

The AWS Public Sector Generative AI Impact Initiative builds on our ongoing commitment to the safe, secure, and responsible development of AI technology. For example, AWS is a contributing partner to the National Science Foundation’s National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) pilot, which provides U.S.-based researchers and educators access to advanced computing, datasets, models, software, training, and user support for AI research. Additionally, Amazon is a member of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and is contributing $5 million to enable the development of tools and methodologies that organizations can use to evaluate the safety of their foundation models. AWS is also committed to supporting initiatives like the AI for Changemakers Accelerator program, led by Tech To The Rescue, which includes AWS Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels’ Now Go Build CTO Fellowship program.

