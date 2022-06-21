Avnish Kapoor’s Media Art Unveiled On LG Signature OLED R IN Basel

- Advertisement -

LG Electronics (LG) collaborated with Anish Kapoor to showcase the world-renowned British-Indian artist’s media artwork on LG SIGNATURE OLED R. Representing the perfect fusion of artistry and technology, Kapoor1’s experiential digital art on LG’s sublime, self-lit TV was presented in collaboration with LISSON GALLERY in Basel, Switzerland during Art Basel 2022 (June 16-19).

With superior picture quality enabled by millions of self-lit pixels, LG OLED TV has become a favorite with the creative industries and innovative artistic practitioners worldwide. Its ability to capture the essence of the artist’s vision through vibrant, accurate color reproduction, complete with deep blacks and infinite contrast, make LG OLED the ultimate digital canvas. Add in the unique form factor of LG SIGNATURE OLED R, which pairs a rollable screen – an innovation made possible by LG OLED technology – with a timeless, minimalist design, and the stage is set for the most memorable art and viewing experiences imaginable.

One of the most important artists working today, Anish Kapoor is a sculptor known for his distinctive and often impressively scaled installations, such as Cloud Gate (2004) in Chicago’s Millennium Park, and Sky Mirror (2006) in New York’s Rockefeller Center. Noted for his use of abstract forms, rich colors and reflective surfaces, the artist has turned his attention to the two-dimensional in his unique collaboration with LG.

Kapoor’s new work takes the form of a short film that continues his decades of combining shape with luxurious, saturated colors that constantly and subtly shift from one mesmerizing hue to another. The work was paired with a specially commissioned soundtrack that adds to the experiential nature of the piece; complementing the visuals shown on LG SIGNATURE OLED R while drawing viewers into ‘the moment,’ and at times, creating a sense of disorientation.

LG previously partnered with Anish Kapoor for his major exhibition at the Accademia Gallery in Venice last April. During the event, LG OLED evo TV G series models were used to display images of Kapoor’s most well-known sculptures and installations, leveraging LG’s OLED evo technology to faithfully reproduce the colors and textures – and convey the three-dimensionality – of his physical works.

To celebrate the latest LG-Kapoor collaboration, 10 editions of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R Anish Kapoor Edition will be meeting art lovers around the world via LISSON GALLERY, one of the leading galleries, which has worked with the artist for forty years.

LG continues to deliver enriching artworld experiences through hosting a series of exhibitions demonstrating the intrinsic link and undeniable harmony between art and technology. The digital artworks brought to life by LG OLED will be uploaded to the OLED Art project website after their real-world unveiling, allowing art enthusiasts and OLED fans around the world to enjoy them at their convenience.

