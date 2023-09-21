AVITA: Unveiling Strategies, Innovations, and Vision for India

- Advertisement - -

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Dr. Alex Chung, CEO, Avita Technologies Mr. Muneesh Dhawan, Vice President – South Asia Business, Avita Technologies shared their marketing strategies in India, brand portfolio, visions for the brand, and manufacturing prospects in India..

What are the strategies that AVITA is employing to position its brand successfully in the Indian market?

AVITA believes in the individual’s power and aims to create technology products that not only match their lifestyle but also reflect their unique identity. We’ve coined the term ‘Tech Fashion,’ combining technology and fashion, which has earned us international recognition and awards. Our approach is grounded in the core values of Liberty, Diversity, and Individualism, which we translate into exceptional and personalized experiences for the new generation of tech users. Our team lives by the ethos of ‘LIVE IT UP,’ which is ingrained in our company culture and sets our products apart. With the upcoming launch of our Blockchain PC in India, we’re positioning AVITA as an Innovative IT & IoT Solution and FinTech Service Provider, aligning with the trends of Web3 and Blockchain Technology.

Could you describe the target audience AVITA is focusing on in India?

AVITA primarily caters to a younger, tech-savvy demographic in India. Our products emphasize style, color, affordability, and portability, making them particularly appealing to this audience. Our laptops are known for their vibrant colors, unique designs, and slim, lightweight profiles, which resonate with younger consumers who value both style and functionality. Additionally, as we introduce products with enhanced productivity, we aim to capture the attention of executive-level customers seeking high performance. We also target individuals, small media enterprises, and those interested in data security, privacy, and blockchain technology.

Can you share details about the new products AVITA is launching in India?

Certainly, we have previously introduced the LIBER and PURA series in India, which were well-received. Now, we’re building on that success by launching new models within these series and introducing the latest AVITA LIBER E series, designed for individuals seeking executive-level performance and excellence. These laptops feature ergonomic designs with multi-angle hinges for a comfortable and versatile computing experience. Users can choose between powerful AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U or Intel® Core™ i5-1235U processors, ensuring seamless multitasking and lightning-fast performance.

In addition, we’re introducing the PURA S101 and S102 models, ideal for students and users with standard requirements. These are the newest additions to our PURA series, designed for simplicity and power in one device. With their sleek, lightweight, and durable design, they’re perfect for individuals on the go. Both LIBER E and PURA S101/S102 offer a wide range of color options, allowing users to express their unique personalities and styles. They come in two sizes, 14″ and 15.6″, with full HD IPS panels for a vivid and immersive viewing experience.

Could you share some insights into the changes AVITA has made based on its global experiences?

AVITA has been a key player in the Asian market for over five years, known for our strong product design, quality, functionality, and cost-performance advantages. To adapt to the ever-changing electronics retail landscape, we stay at the forefront of innovation. Notably, we formed an alliance with Jasmy, a Japanese IoT platform company, and recently launched the world’s first AVITA Blockchain PC running on the Windows operating system. This incorporates Jasmy’s Blockchain Solution and technology, positioning us in the Web3 market. Our vision is to transform into an innovative IT & IoT Solution and FinTech Service Provider, aligning with the trends of Web3, Blockchain technology, and applications.

AVITA has collaborated with Jasmy, your Japanese partner. Could you tell us about your new approach to Indian business through this partnership?

Our collaboration with Jasmy is a significant step forward. We plan to launch the world’s first AVITA Blockchain PC in India, running on the Windows operating system and integrating Jasmy’s Blockchain Solution and technology. This positions us at the forefront of the Web3 market in India, offering innovative solutions that align with the evolving technological landscape.

How does AVITA plan to revolutionize the PC market dynamics in India?

AVITA Technologies has a clear vision to transform the PC market in India. As the demand for computers continues to grow, we understand the importance of offering diverse options that cater to varying consumer preferences. Our range of products, from vibrant and stylish choices to high-performance models, ensures that every customer finds a suitable fit. We’re also committed to pioneering new technologies to meet the needs of the modern era. For instance, our Blockchain PC with Secure PC Solution addresses data security concerns, providing customers with peace of mind—our dedication to continuous innovation positions us to set new industry standards and offer a dynamic PC experience.

Could you elaborate on the after-sales services that AVITA offers specifically in India?

AVITA Technologies has appointed an Authorized Service Provider in India, led by experienced professionals and certified engineers. This ensures the highest level of satisfaction and quality solutions for our customers. We currently have 65 service centers across India, with operating hours from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, we provide customer support through a helpline at 011 40193321 and offer repair service and technical support via email at In.avita@avita-tech.com.

How does AVITA view the prospects of manufacturing in India, and are there plans to collaborate with Indian electronics manufacturers for exports?

AVITA Technologies recognizes the tremendous potential of the Indian manufacturing sector. We are actively exploring opportunities to participate in India’s manufacturing landscape and collaborate with local electronics manufacturers. We strongly support the “Make in India” initiative and believe in the advantages of local production to meet both domestic and international demands. Our goal is to establish a strong presence in the Indian manufacturing sector through collaborations, technological advancements, R&D initiatives, and active involvement in shaping import policies. We are enthusiastic about contributing to the growth and success of the Indian electronics industry.

How does AVITA stay innovative, and can you share insights into your collaborations with various channels?

Innovation is at the core of AVITA Technologies’ success. We stay ahead of the curve by closely monitoring industry trends, allowing us to proactively respond to emerging technologies, market demands, and customer preferences. Our customer-centric approach ensures that our products and services align with the expectations and needs of our users, enhancing their satisfaction and loyalty. Collaboration plays a vital role in our innovation strategy. We actively seek partnerships with technology providers, such as Jasmy Incorporated

