AVITA – Redefining Tech Elegance with Innovative Laptops and Future-Ready Strategies

AVITA has significantly expanded its global footprint since its inception. The brand, known for its commitment to individual empowerment, made its foray into the Asian market in 2017, introducing AVITA products and actively engaging with international consumers. AVITA’s philosophy centres around celebrating the unique wonders and capabilities of each individual. The brand has carved a niche in the market by crafting premium technology products designed not only to seamlessly integrate into users’ lifestyles but also to serve as authentic representations of their identities.

AVITA’s diverse product series spans personal computers, smart home solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This comprehensive lineup is a realization of the brand’s three core values: Liberty, Diversity, and Individualism. These principles underscore AVITA’s commitment to providing an exceptional and highly personalized experience for the new generation of tech-savvy users.

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Dr. Alex Chung, the CEO of AVITA Technologies, and Mr. Muneesh Dhawan, the Vice President of South Asia Business at Avita Technologies, shed light on the brand’s prospects in the Indian market. The discussion delved into various aspects, including the existing product line, upcoming product launches, market strategies, and more. This insightful conversation provided a glimpse into AVITA’s vision for continued growth and innovation in the dynamic and rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Could you please introduce yourself and tell us about AVITA laptops?

I’m [Your Name], and I represent AVITA, a dynamic and emerging laptop brand. Originally launched in the USA in 2016, AVITA has since expanded its presence globally, reaching over 25 countries, including India, China, Europe, Canada, and the USA. Our laptops are gaining popularity for their individuality, diversity, and dynamism, and we’re keen on making AVITA laptops a fashion statement. The distinctive colours and designs aim to attract customers, and we’re also bringing innovative technology, including AI, to the Indian market.

What is your USP, and what is your strategy for entering the Indian market?

In India, customers are becoming discerning, seeking not just a brand but a comprehensive package. AVITA offers a unique selling proposition with a focus on security technology, catering to data security-conscious consumers. We provide a diverse range of laptop models across different segments – economy, medium, and premium. Our laptops come in a variety of colours to suit individual preferences. Initially, we plan to sell online and are in the process of expanding our channels to reach more customers.

Could you elaborate on AVITA’s after-sales services?

We have a nationwide service network through our service partners, with over 70 locations across India. Every month, we’re adding more service centers. Our trained engineers operate in a clean and efficient environment, offering onsite services to customers. We aim to provide international-level service standards to ensure customer satisfaction.

What is your strategy in the retail segment?

We’re starting with online channels to make all our laptop models easily accessible to customers across India. As we progress, we plan to open more offline stores, eventually establishing exclusive channels throughout the country.

How does AVITA plan to position itself in the next two years?

Our goal is to be among the top three laptop brands. We’re targeting the younger demographic, aiming to make AVITA the top choice for technologically advanced products. We want customers to trust that AVITA products are at the forefront of innovation.

How do you perceive the Indian market?

India holds a unique position as one of the largest IT markets globally, driven by its substantial population. The younger generation’s interest in technology, innovation, and fashion makes it an ideal market. With the rising living standards and a focus on quality products, we believe India is a key market for AVITA. We’re even planning to launch accessories in the future and are committed to investing more resources in the Indian market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AVITA

