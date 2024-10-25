Avientek focuses on enhancing AV solutions and strategically expanding its presence in India

- Advertisement -

Avientek is a leading value-added distributor of audio-visual & unified communications in the entire Middle East, Africa, and Indian subcontinent. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sadeesh Karuppusamy, Head of Technical, Avientek shares insights on their cutting-edge AV solutions and future expansion plans.

Can you tell us about Avientek’s operations and where you’re headquartered?

Avientek is headquartered in Dubai, with offices in Mumbai and Bangalore. We specialize in complete audio-visual distribution, focusing on value-added distribution. This means we don’t just distribute AV products; we provide comprehensive solutions tailored for various environments.

What types of products does Avientek handle, and in what spaces are they typically used?

We cater to several spaces, including meeting rooms, control rooms, and auditoriums. In meeting rooms, we offer NDC displays and video conferencing solutions, such as Logitech and Vaddio systems. For control rooms, we provide advanced solutions, including the DigiBird video wall control systems and digital signal video processors.

Can you elaborate on the video distribution products you have?

For video distribution, we work with Infobit, which provides extenders, matrix switchers, and splitters. Additionally, we offer interactive flat panels from Smart, designed for both business and educational purposes. We also have augmented and virtual reality products available from Umiti Mid-Atlantic, enhancing our meeting room solutions.

Can you discuss your current presence in India and any plans for expansion?

We have offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, along with a co-working space in Delhi. We are looking to expand into Pune and Kerala, as well as other cities, including Kolkata. We also have a team that works remotely to ensure we can meet client needs across regions.

How do you envision the future of AV distribution and solutions at Avientek?

The future looks bright. We aim to continuously innovate and adapt to market demands, providing state-of-the-art solutions for our clients. Our commitment to enhancing meeting, control, and auditorium spaces remains our top priority, ensuring we deliver unparalleled value in the AV distribution landscape.

