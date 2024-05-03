AVEVA Highlights India’s Digital Transformation with Opening of New Hyderabad Customer Experience Center

- Advertisement -

AVEVA has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center in Hyderabad as part of its commitment to India’s growth. The new Center, one of just six such technology hubs worldwide, is among AVEVA’s largest, with advanced R&D labs housing more than 1200+ technologists.

Ms. Sue Quense, Chief Commercial Officer, AVEVA

Ms. Sue Quense, Chief Commercial Officer, AVEVA said at the opening ceremony, “India holds significant importance for AVEVA’s global business, and the cities of Hyderabad and Bangalore are essential top-tier locations thanks to their robust talent pool and strategic advantages. The Hyderabad Customer Experience Center will showcase our advanced industrial R&D and demonstrate the role of digital innovation for future-forward businesses while also contributing to India’s Viksit Bharat vision by fostering sustainable growth, development, and prosperity.”

Customers visiting the new AVEVA Center can experience first-hand the transformative role of connected ecosystems in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twins for sustainable business outcomes at a time of rapid industrial transformation. There are immersive demonstrations of centralized command and control capabilities, R&D engineering services, cloud dev ops, and technical support. In addition, visitors will be able to engage with AVEVA’s sustainability-focused Innovation Lab.

Indian smart cities alongside global success stories

Lighthouse success stories from AVEVA’s local and global customers base that are available at the Center include Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Nava Raipur and Namchi, all frontrunners of India’s 100 Smart Cities mission. PCMC, home to two million residents, aims to be India’s most livable city by 2030. With AVEVA’s Unified Operations Center, it has decreased energy use and emissions by 15-20%, cut water losses by 15-18%, and reduced traffic congestion by 20-25%, reducing pollution and accelerating traffic circulation.

International success stories include the silo-breaking ecosystem collaboration for US-based power company Dominion Energy, which has developed a new revenue stream by sharing real-time data about renewable power generation with its customers.

Mr. Ajit Kulkarni, Vice President and India Market Leader, AVEVA India said: “With the new Hyderabad Customer Experience Center, I am delighted to showcase AVEVA’s expertise, spanning over fifty years and backed by Schneider Electric. As business leaders in industrial data management and AI-infused solutions, our technologies are trusted by top companies worldwide. The landmark opening will enable us to equip leaders to meet the twin challenges of digitalization and sustainability in the emerging connected economy of the future.”

The launch featured a comprehensive display of AVEVA’s deep portfolio applications of applications tailored for industries that are critical to the global economy, including energy and hydrogen, chemicals, power, manufacturing, and mining, minerals and metals. Specific industrial solutions showcased at the event included AVEVA solutions for Engineering, Operations, and Asset Management. These include CONNECT, AVEVA Unified Operations Center, AVEVA E3 Design, AVEVA PI System and AVEVA Process Optimization.

With over 16% of revenue invested in R&D, AVEVA has 10 dedicated R&D centers around the world with 43% based in India, and six Customer Experience Centers, including facilities in London, UK and San Leandro, Lake Forest and Houston in the USA, Beijing, in China and now Hyderabad, in India.

