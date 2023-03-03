AVEVA Announces new CEO and Vision for Connected Industries of the Future

- Advertisement - -

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, has announced Caspar Herzberg as CEO. With more than 25 years’ software and industry experience, Caspar brings a deep understanding of how technology can transform and reshape industries, enabling innovation and driving responsible use of resources.

Caspar joined AVEVA in 2021 as Chief Revenue Officer and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2022. AVEVA has recently been acquired by Schneider Electric, and as AVEVA CEO, he will also be a member of the Schneider Electric Executive Committee.

Prior to joining AVEVA, Caspar led all aspects of Schneider Electric’s business in over 80 countries as President, Middle East & Africa. He started his business career at Accenture based out of its London office and worked in extensive digital transformations for the global energy sector. At Cisco, Caspar led sales and services for over ten years, developing smart cities strategies, technology innovation and business master plans for the private and public sector in China, Asia, Japan, Australia, the USA, and Europe. Caspar replaces Peter Herweck, who will become CEO of Schneider Electric from May 4th, 2023.

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, said: “It is a privilege to take over from Peter Her weck, who has led the company through a time of transformation and renewal. We have a great opportunity ahead of us, having brought together three market-leading software portfolios– Schneider Electric Software, AVEVA and OSIsoft. We are now one of the world’s top industrial software providers, trusted by over 90% of industrial companies from energy, water and food to manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and smart cities. We plan to drive value for our customers with integrated data, AI-infused applications, acceleratingtheir journey to the cloud and providing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to reduce total cost of ownership.

“My vision for the future is a completely connected world, where industrial teams use integrated data to collaborate beyond their own four walls. Together with suppliers, partners and customers, they uncover new synergies, reduce waste and create new opportunities. At AVEVA, we are uniquely positioned to enable our customers tothrive in this new connected industrial economy. I’m looking forward, alongside our hugely talented teams, to empoweringour customers to design better, operate more efficientlyand solve the most critical challenges for industry, infrastructure and our planet.”

