Avaya Executes on Dubai’s Metaverse Vision with ‘Meta Experience’ Technology Showcase

Avaya demonstrated how it is executing on Dubai’s metaverse vision at Gitex. Developed in by Avaya’s Dubai-based team in collaboration with Avanza, the ‘Metaverse Experience’ solution will support Dubai’s ambition to be one of the top 10 global cities for the metaverse economy, aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and contribute to the economic prosperity of the emirate.

Avaya is the customer experience vendor of choice for a majority of government organizations and large enterprises in the UAE. This makes the company uniquely suited to propel the experiences that UAE organizations offer into the metaverse – as shown in the in Metaverse Experience solution being demonstrated at GITEX Global.

Mr. Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International.

“The solution illustrates how organizations can extend their contact centers into the metaverse, leveraging advanced innovations without impacting their existing contact center investments. It demonstrates a use case for opening a business in the UAE within the metaverse, and receiving seamless customer support from a contact center agent at every step of the journey. This kind of innovation without disruption will help businesses of any size become a part of Dubai’s Metaverse vision,” said Mr. Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International.

