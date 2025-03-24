Avantel and Leading Educational Institutes Launch MTech Program with Stipend and Employment Assurance of Rs 9 Lakh

- Advertisement -

Avantel Limited, a leading player in satellite communications and defense technologies, as part of its commitment towards ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ initiatives, has partnered with Andhra University, GITAM University, and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) to introduce a two-year MTech program in Signal Processing and Communication Systems. This AICTE approved course will commence in June 2025 and every year students will be enrolled through GATE.

The collaboration is uniquely structured to create an industry ready workforce, blending academic rigor with real world problem solving. In the two-year MTech program, students will undergo four semesters; In the first two semesters, students will have classroom learning at their respective universities, focusing on core theoretical concepts. In the 3rd and 4th semesters, students will have a full year internship opportunity at Avantel.

To support students financially, the program also includes a Financial Incentive and Career Progression plan, offering interns a monthly stipend of INR 25,000. Upon successful completion of the course, graduates will secure a full-time position at Avantel with an annual CTC of INR 9,00,000. The curriculum is designed for creating impact, ensuring that students develop expertise in high demand skills such as signal processing, secure communication systems and next generation wireless technologies, making them industry ready from day one.

Proud of the initiative, Mr. Siddhartha Abburi, Director at Avantel Limited & iMEDS Private Limited, commented on the partnership, saying, “At Avantel, we believe that the future of technology depends on the talent we nurture today. By providing hands-on industry experience, expert mentorship, and a structured path from learning to leadership, we are empowering students to drive meaningful advancements in communication and signal processing. Our goal is to bridge the gap between education and industry, ensuring that India’s brightest minds are equipped to lead the future of technology with confidence and expertise. The initiative is designed to seamlessly connect academic excellence with real-world industry demands, creating a blueprint for how education and enterprise can shape the leaders of tomorrow.’’

India faces key challenges in developing a robust workforce in communication technologies, including limited access to high quality infrastructure, inadequate spectrum allocation, high deployment costs, and a shortage of skilled workers. Recognizing this gap, Avantel is taking a proactive step aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ missions.

The initiative goes beyond traditional education, it is a strategic talent building exercise aimed at addressing critical industry challenges. By bridging the industry academia gap, the program aligns university education with real world business and technological needs, ensuring that students acquire skills that are directly applicable in the workforce. It also creates a predictable talent pipeline, providing a steady influx of highly trained engineers who can contribute immediately upon graduation. More importantly, this initiative plays a vital role in strengthening India’s technological leadership by developing specialized expertise, and secure communications, supporting country’s long terms innovation and security goals.

