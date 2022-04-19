Automation of Datacenter and Growing Market in India

- Advertisement -

Automation connotes the use or introduction of automatic equipment in a manufacturing or other process or facility, usually relieving human interference. When it comes to datacenter automation, it has the same significance: a process by which routine workflows and processes of a data center—scheduling, monitoring, maintenance, application delivery, and so on—are managed and executed without human administration. Automated datacenters have relieved human resources from manual tasks to more mission-critical tasks and productive jobs.

Other benefits of Automated Datacenter’s:

• Delivers insight into server nodes and configurations

• Automates routine procedures like patching, updating, and reporting

• Enforces datacenter processes and controls in agreement with standards and policies.

AI showing its value in the datacenter

Datacenter’s have been highly automated environments for some time now. With the help of environmental sensors in racks and servers, organizations can track many critical aspects of their infrastructure. Artificial Intelligence also has played a crucial role in it. For most public cloud providers and hyperscalers, AI & ML has already been a vital part of datacenter deployment and operations. Datacenter cooling and predictive maintenance are some of the most cited use cases for AI in the data center. AI is also being deployed in other crucial areas such as power management, workload management, and security management. In addition to AI, its subset ML is deployed to automatically understand load patterns and predict when fluctuations occur, as well as for infrastructure operations.

Datacenter Market in India

The Indian data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 % over 2021 to 2026. The rapid adoption of cloud-based business operations has encouraged businesses to acquire data management capacities to handle huge volumes of data that are being generated. India is a strategic market in the digital ecosystem. With the availability of high bandwidth speed, low power tariffs, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the presence of hyperscalers together will trigger the high growth of the data center market in India. Moreover, solution delivery models like as-a-service, pay-per-use and built-to-suit will emerge and acquire greater market share in the coming months of 2022.

Vikas Bhonsle, CEO, Crayon Software Experts India

