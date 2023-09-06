Australia’s PC Market Declined by 5.1% YoY in 2Q23

- Advertisement - -

Australia’s traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, declined by 5.1% YoY in 2Q23 shipping 1,056,969 units.

The consumer segment declined by 13.6% YoY due to weakening purchase sentiment and rising cost of living. However, due to aggressive promotions and deals, the market grew quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The commercial segment grew by 2.6% YoY driven by an increased demand from the Government and Education sectors. The demand for Chrome in the education sector exhibited robust growth, with a healthy YoY increase of 20.6%.

“Rising interest rates, coupled with increasing living expenses are restricting consumer spending. However, some improvements are expected in the second half of the year, as major market players will augment their preparations for the holiday season with new product launches and focus on generating demand,” said Sharmishtha Bhatt, Sr. Research, Personal Computing Devices Research, IDC Australia.

The Australia PC market is expected to decline by 11.1% YoY in 2023 due to the prevailing macroeconomic situation, inflation, and uncertainty in the market. However, the year-end sales in Q4 are expected to bring some relief. IDC expects the PC inventory to stabilize, and some uptick in demand by the beginning of 2024.

