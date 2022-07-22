Aurionpro Partners with the Leading DC Service Providers to Set Up Hyperscale Data Centers across India

- Advertisement - -

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (Aurionpro), providing major boost to its Data Center (DC) business, announced large order wins in the Indian markets. The first win, Aurionpro has bagged a prestigious order of setting up DC and DRC for Surat Diamond Bourse(SDB), inside the newly constructed campus, which will be also world’s largest diamond trading Hub. This is an expansion of DC service line to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India. The order win from DCB will be implemented within FY 23 and is valued close to INR 7.5 crores.

The another win is in alliance with the Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd. (Web Werks), a leading DC Service Provider, for setting up data centers across multiple cities PAN India. Aurionpro, armed with the necessary expertise and skilled resources, will provide DC consultancy as well as DC Build Services to the Web Werks, to design and operationalize data centers. Aurionpro has already begun working on the various opportunities through this partnership and has already commenced execution of the projects, valued around INR 20 Crores, for setting up data centers at various cities in Pune and Navi Mumbai with Web Werks.

Mr. Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP – Enterprise Business

Mr. Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP – Enterprise Business, while making these announcements said that “Aurionpro is thankful to the SDB and Web Werks for choosing us. Aurionpro is privileged to be associated in the mission to set up multiple data centers across India. Web Werks is a preferred player in the market, with its reach coupled with the capabilities and the experience of Aurionpro, we make a formidable combination in the rapidly growing DC market.”

Mr. Paresh Zaveri, CMD-Aurionpro

Mr. Paresh Zaveri, CMD – Aurionpro, said, “We are delighted at these wins. There is a bigger pipeline in the data center business and we expect to close more such deals in near future. There is an increasing demand for the data centers in India and this business is poised to grow significantly for us in the coming years.”

