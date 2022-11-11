Aurionpro Launches Next-Gen Digital Engagement Platform AuroDigi for Wholesale Banking

- Advertisement - -

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (Aurionpro) launches AuroDigi, a path-breaking digital banking solution designed for seamless wholesale banking services. AuroDigi is a digital banking engagement platform that delivers a unified experience to corporate customers ensuring reliability, security, and configurability.

AuroDigi aims to provide a customer-centric approach to deliver a seamless experience for various personas, from SME owners to CFOs of large multinational companies or bank relationship managers to business heads, with a personalized experience. Built with a modular design, banks have the flexibility to effortlessly roll-out new features, products, or services to their corporate clients. AuroDigi allows banks to integrate with multiple processing systems without affecting its existing backend ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch of AuroDigi, Shekhar Mullatti, President & Global Head – Banking at Aurionpro Solutions said, “We are delighted to introduce AuroDigi, a powerful, scalable, transparent, and user-friendly API-based platform created for banks to assist corporate clients in achieving their business goals. By utilizing the customer’s prior banking behaviour and business intelligence (AI/BI) insights, AuroDigi can provide contextual banking information to corporate customers. With a cutting-edge technological stack and micro-services enabled, the platform is designed keeping the future needs of customers in mind and we are confident that it will provide a seamless experience.”

