A&T’s elAVate 2026 – New Delhi Roadshow Witnesses Overwhelming Response with Two Full-House Training Sessions

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The elAVate 2026 – New Delhi Roadshow received an exceptional response, marking a significant milestone in A&T’s journey of enabling advanced collaboration and communication technologies across industries.

What began as a single scheduled experience organically expanded into two fully engaged sessions – a morning and an afternoon slot – driven by overwhelming registrations and strong interest from partners, end-users, and technology enthusiasts. Both sessions witnessed full participation, reflecting the rapidly growing demand for next-generation collaboration solutions.

The event brought together professionals with a shared objective: to explore, experience, and undergo hands-on training on the latest innovations in collaboration technology, including voice-activated multi-camera switching solution and more designed to deliver smarter, more intuitive collaboration experiences.

Throughout the day, the energy and engagement remained consistently high. Participants actively engaged in live demonstrations and interactive learning sessions, showcasing a strong readiness to adopt advanced technologies that redefine how organizations connect, communicate, and collaborate. The response reinforced a key insight – when the right technology meets the right intent, transformation becomes inevitable.

A&T expressed sincere gratitude to all partners, customers, and participants whose presence, enthusiasm, and curiosity contributed to the success of the event.

Building on this momentum, A&T announced its plans to take the elAVate experience across multiple cities in India, aiming to bring immersive learning, innovation, and collaboration closer to more organizations nationwide.

The journey continues, with upcoming editions expected to further strengthen engagement and drive the adoption of intelligent collaboration technologies.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / A&T

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