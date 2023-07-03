Atlassian ranked in the Top 10 Best Companies in India 2023 by Great Place to Work

- Advertisement - -

Atlassian Corporation Plc, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello, has been ranked number 8 in India’s Best Companies to Work For 2023 by the Great Place to Work Institute, jumping 15 places from a rank of 23rd in 2022.

The rankings are based on the results of the Great Place to Work’s Trust Index™ Survey and Culture Audit™ where companies are assessed on their values-driven culture, employee benefits, and authentic leadership among other criteria. 4.5 million employees from 1,394 organisations across 22 industries took part in the assessment this year, out of which the top 100 companies were awarded.

Atlassian opened its world-class R&D centre in Bengaluru in 2018 and now has 1,700+ employees in India, hiring some of the brightest tech talent from across the country. It was also ranked in India’s Best Workplaces for Women by the Great Place to Work Institute in 2022 and 2021.

Atlassian’s Team Anywhere policy was recognized as a great initiative by the Great Place to Work team, allowing employees the flexibility to choose where they work – whether in an office, from the comfort of their home, or a combination of the two. Atlassian supplies tools and generous financial support for employees to create a workspace that suits their needs. Employees can also spend up to 90 days working outside their work location of record.

Atlassian offers a wide range of benefits to support its employees and their families, including 26 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents and 20 weeks for non-birthing parents. To assist with balancing work and personal life, virtual and in-person childcare support is available. It also provides inclusive and comprehensive family formation benefits, such as fertility health, assisted reproduction, fertility tissue preservation and more.

Along with physical health, mental wellbeing is also a big focus. Atlassian provides free and confidential tools for coaching, therapy, consultation, instructor-led wellness classes, meditation sessions, and annual stipends to reimburse fitness and wellness expenses.

Atlassian also encourages employees to give back, offering 5 paid days each financial year for employees to volunteer with their favorite charity via the Atlassian Foundation.

Rajeev Rajan, CTO, Atlassian

Rajeev Rajan, CTO, Atlassian said, “We are delighted that Atlassian is recognised as a top 10 Best Company To Work For in India. Our mission is to unleash the potential of every team and we do that within our business through a values-led and open culture that fosters wellbeing and innovation. It’s a hugely exciting time for Atlassian in India as it’s our fastest growing market, and we’re continuing to hire more talent from across the country to join our team.”

