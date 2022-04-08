Atlassian Launches New Products and Updates At Flagship Team 22 Event

- Advertisement -

Atlassian Corporation Plcy unveils new products, Atlas and Compass, and two new capabilities from the Atlassian Platform, Atlassian Data Lake and Atlassian Analytics, at its premier customer and partner event – Team 22. Recognizing the changing nature of how we work, Atlassian released these new products and features to help align autonomous teams and the tools they choose to use to power businesses’ digital transformation efforts.

Introducing Atlas and Compass: Atlas is a teamwork directory that pairs engaging 280-character project updates with a smart team directory to show you: what’s being worked on and why, who’s doing it, and how it’s all going. Atlas helps teams to track and communicate the progress of their work across the enterprise and understand how it all connects, regardless of what tool they use to get their work done.

Compass is a developer portal that helps teams tame the software sprawl every dev team experiences as they incorporate more tools, services, and open-source libraries into their tech stacks. With Compass, developers can get a real-time view of changes made to their software architecture, its impact, and the current health of components all in one place, without having to sacrifice the tools they want to use. Compass comes from Point A, an Atlassian program to create new products in collaboration with customers.

Investing in the Atlassian platform: To bring teams together, Atlassian is investing in the Atlassian Platform, a common technology foundation across its apps that connects teams – while allowing them to work with the tools of their choice. The company announces two new capabilities from the Atlassian Platform that help everyone in the organization from leaders to end users get flexible access to all their data with the Atlassian Data Lake and Atlassian Analytics.

Atlassian Data Lake contains cross-product and cross-instance data for easy analysis with pre-modeled and enriched fields to speed up insight generation. It is built on the enterprise-grade trusted Atlassian platformto ensure privacy and security.

contains cross-product and cross-instance data for easy analysis with pre-modeled and enriched fields to speed up insight generation. It is built on the enterprise-grade trusted Atlassian platformto ensure privacy and security. Using technology from Chartio, a cloud-based visualization and analytics solution that the company acquired last year, the team built Atlassian Analytics, a simple, flexible hub that seamlessly connects to the Atlassian Data Lake and allows users to access data in a variety of ways.

Mr. Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, India, Atlassian said, “Every team has its own unique ways of working, and Atlassian products provide tons of flexibility to foster that uniqueness. Imagine a future where every team gets tailored recommendations on how to improve velocity, and every leader gets insights into how to improve overall team health. So work gets done smarter and teams unleash their full potential. That is the future we envision and will use Atlassian Data Lake and Atlassian Analytics as building blocks to achieve this.”

