Atlassian Intelligence transforms teamwork through human-AI collaboration

Atlassian Corporation has announced the general availability of Atlassian Intelligence, its new Generative AI-driven virtual teammate that accelerates teamwork through human-AI collaboration; at ‘Unleash’, its Agile and DevOps focused event.

Adhering to Atlassian’s mission of unleashing the potential of every team, the company, in April, announced its ambition to transform teamwork by leveraging AI along with 20 years of data on how millions of software, IT, and business teams plan, track, and deliver work. Since then, 10% of Atlassian’s 265,000+ customers have been using their AI capabilities in beta and many are already reporting significant benefits, time savings, and productivity gains.

The inaugural Atlassian Intelligence capabilities not only empower teams by boosting individual productivity; they also harness petabytes of organizational data to make insights immediately accessible, and leverage those insights to simplify data-driven decision making. The AI functionalities will give every company a boost in supporting distributed teams globally by giving them a common understanding, helping them to quickly summarize thoughts, or kick-start ideas.

Ms. Anutthara Bharadwaj, President, Atlassian

Ms. Anutthara Bharadwaj, President, Atlassian said, “We’re excited to announce the first wave of Atlassian Intelligence capabilities that are generally available across our Cloud Platform. We believe the future of teamwork will be a partnership between humans and AI, wherever work gets done. As Atlassian Intelligence leverages the information in Jira and Confluence, the benefits you get from AI is more relevant to your unique needs, so everyone can more effectively do their best work by driving speed, efficiency, and excellence.”

“We are building towards a future where virtual teammates will be the new workflow agent that will help teams sprint from ideas to action at an unprecedented pace,” she added.

With Atlassian Intelligence, team members can draft pages of business-critical content in seconds, automate routine tasks by simply asking in plain natural language, and summarize long-winded content instantly using the power of AI. The open-by-default nature of Atlassian’s products lets you leverage data from beyond Atlassian’s toolset, leading to richer insights — while maintaining enterprise-grade permissions and security.

In the coming future, Atlassian also plans to deploy the Bitbucket code review assistant which will help users review pull request diffs and leave comments automatically with suggested changes, so reviewers spend less time reviewing syntax and code conventions and more time reviewing critical changes. Software developers will also be able to auto-generate PR descriptions from commit messages, providing valuable context to the changes.

In building, deploying and using Atlassian Intelligence, Atlassian is guided by its Responsible Technology Principles, which focus on transparency, trust, accountability, human-centricity, and teamwork. These principles help the company to take accountability for considering and using technologies like AI responsibly and in line with their values. The company recently launched its Responsible Technology Review Template, an easy-to-use guide to support companies in developing responsible AI and technology practices.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Atlassian

