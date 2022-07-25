Atlassian Hires Rajeev Rajan as its New CTO

- Advertisement - -

Atlassian Corporation Plc, a provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello, has appointed Rajeev Rajan as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Based in Washington state in the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S., Rajeev joins Atlassian with close to three decades of experience building and leading teams at pioneering global technology companies including Meta and Microsoft.

In his new role as Chief Technology Officer at Atlassian, Rajeev will lead and support all the Engineering, IT, Trust and Security teams across the globe. This key leadership hire is set to play an important role in setting strategy and steering Atlassian on its path of accelerated growth.

The India-born executive brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in scaling global technology companies, having spent nearly five years at Meta, most recently as Vice President and Head of Engineering for Facebook and Head of Meta for the Pacific Northwest region. Prior to that, Rajeev had a career spanning 23 years at Microsoft working across multiple products from Exchange to SQL Server to Active Directory, culminating in Office 365.

Speaking about his new role, Rajeev Rajan, CTO, Atlassian said, “As I looked at the set of learnings and experiences I wanted to have, the CTO role at Atlassian excited me. Atlassian’s mission to unleash the potential of every team through collaboration and productivity software really resonated with me. Over the next few years, we are tripling our engineering team and I believe Atlassian has the potential to become one of the top engineering teams in the world. I’m excited to put systems in place that will ensure we stand the test of time, preserve the unique Atlassian spirit, and welcome new employees from all parts of the world.”

Rajeev has completed a master’s degree in Computer Science from The Ohio State University and also spent a year in graduate school in the Computer Science program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has also completed a B.E. (Hons.), in Computer Science at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

