Atlassian Announces Promotion of Avani Prabhakar to Global HR Role

Atlassian Corporation, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, announces the promotion of Avani Prabhakar to Global Head of Talent and HR Business Partners.

In this newly-created role, Prabhakar will focus on accelerating performance as the company scales, driving efficiencies across Talent and Employee Programs and scaling the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program. She’ll lead a team of approximately 100 people across Human Resource Business Partners, Employment Relations, Talent, M&A and DEI across Atlassian’s global footprint.

“At Atlassian, our mission is to unleash the potential of every team, and that really sits at the heart of this role,” said Prabhakar. “In today’s environment, our customers need us now more than ever to be great partners, and brilliance comes from our teams. I’ll be responsible for ensuring we have the right people and processes for Atlassians to thrive and do their best work and, in turn, deliver customer and business value.”

Prabhakar is an accomplished People executive with more than 20 years of international experience across APAC, the Middle East and the US, in the technology, aviation, insurance, research and analytics industries. She’s spent the past four years at Atlassian, most recently as Head of Human Resources for Asia Pacific and the global HR Lead for Atlassian’s M&A team.

Prabhakar is passionate about leading people strategy to deliver outcomes and driving culture transformation in organisations going through a change journey.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Atlassian Corporation

