Atlassian announces promotion of Avani Prabhakar to Chief People Officer

- Advertisement -

Atlassian Corporation, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, and the maker of Jira, Confluence and Loom, announces the promotion of Avani Prabhakar to Chief People Officer.

In her new role, Prabhakar will assume leadership of Atlassian’s People organisation, encompassing Human Resources (HRBP), Employment Relations, Talent, Total Rewards, People Insights, People M&A, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Team Anywhere across Atlassian’s global footprint. She’ll continue to focus on supporting business transformations, developing world-class distributed-first teams, andbuilding the processes, policies and practices that enable Atlassians to unleash their full potential.

Ms. Erika Fisher, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, Atlassian

Ms. Erika Fisher, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, Atlassian said, “In the past four years alone, Atlassian’s headcount has almost doubled, and as we continue to scale at speed, I couldn’t think of a better people leader to steer our future growth.

“Avani is laser-focused on a people strategy that delivers outcomes and drives success across the whole business. She naturally excels at unlocking and emphasising the power of cross-functional teams and partnerships to deliver high-impact results.”

Ms. Avani Prabhakar added, “I am thrilled to step into this new role in such an exciting period of growth at Atlassian. We aspire to be an employer of choice, and a company where people are given the opportunity to do the best work of their careers. That’s no small feat, but it’s an honour to be at the helm of the teams delivering on this ambition for our 11,000+ Atlassians across the world.”

Prabhakar joined Atlassian as Head of HR Partners for Asia Pacific in 2019 and assumed leadership of the People M&A team in 2020. In 2021, she expanded her team to include all HRBPs as Global Head of HRBPs, and last year, further broadened her remit to include Talent, Employee Relations, and DEI teams.

Prabhakar is an accomplished People executive with more than 20 years of international experience across APAC, the Middle East and the US, in the technology, aviation, insurance, research and analytics industries.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Atlassian

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429