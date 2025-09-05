ATEN to Showcase Cutting-Edge AV and IT Connectivity Solutions at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

ATEN International, a leading provider of AV and IT connectivity and management solutions, announced its participation in InfoComm India 2025, the country’s premier professional audiovisual and systems integration technology exhibition. The event will take place from September 9–11, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. ATEN team will be available at Booth No H25.

At the show, ATEN will demonstrate its innovative product portfolio designed to empower businesses, educational institutions, and organizations with seamless, secure, and scalable AV/IT solutions. Visitors to the ATEN booth will experience live demonstrations across multiple application areas, including Command Centers, Meeting Rooms, Education, and Digital Signage.

Key Solutions to be showcased:

Command Center Solutions

designed to facilitate streamlined next-level of KVM control. Quad-Display 4K60 operation

Multi-view workflows enables visualization and control up to 16 sources simultaneously

Physical and virtual servers access

Boundless switching technology facilitate a single KB/Mouse operation

Network redundancy and more.

Modular Video Wall Processor will also be on display – Built with high-performance True 4K FPGA hardware architecture delivering robust performance with stunning visual clarity. 36 inputs x 20 outputs in HDMI 4K60 4:4:4

Powerful windowing technology for nearly restriction-free content placement

Captivating 4 Canvases support allows 4 independent video walls to be driven simultaneously

supports any display size or type from LED, LCD, DLP, to other large screens.

AV over IP & Digital Signage

The VE8662 True 4K HDMI H.265 over IP Transceiver with PoE sets a new standard for AV transmission, combining unparalleled efficiency with crystal-clear clarity. The transceiver, functioning as either a transmitter or receiver, enables flexible AV-over-IP expansion from a simple point-to-point setup to hundreds of endpoints. Powered by H.265 video compression, the VE8662 delivers ultra-clear True 4K visuals (4K60 4:4:4, HDCP 2.2) while requiring just 100 Mbps bandwidth.

Meeting Room Solutions

Experience seamless collaboration and efficient decision-making with the ATEN VP2420 Presentation Switch, 4×2 True 4K HDMI Presentation Switch with Multi View. It delivers a stunning viewing experience across mixed resolution displays and ensures smooth switching between two screens with multiple sources. With multi-view functionality, it enables comprehensive data presentation, allowing participants to workshop ideas and compare information on a single screen.

Presentation Switch, 4×2 True 4K HDMI Presentation Switch with Multi View. It delivers a stunning viewing experience across mixed resolution displays and ensures smooth switching between two screens with multiple sources. With multi-view functionality, it enables comprehensive data presentation, allowing participants to workshop ideas and compare information on a single screen. Driven by the shift to hybrid and remote work, the US3384i is designed to elevate your BYOM/BYOD meeting experience with ease. Meeting room setups are straightforward and effortless, thanks to its plug-and-play design that allows connections to up to 8 PCs/laptops and sharing of up to 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 devices in no time.

AV asset management and booking Solutions

, now with a range of new features Control, monitor, and manage all AV assets from one platform, with support for ATEN equipment as well as third-party devices connected through ATEN control processors.

Deeper integration between booking management systems and room automation hardware.

Generate room usage and attendance reports instantly using the VK401 RFID card reader with the VK430 booking panel.

A new timetable function allows bookings to be made directly in Unizon without relying on external calendars. Ideal for education and hospitality, where scheduled events can be pushed directly to panels in batch updates.

Room Booking System – infoPlayer. Our newest solution for booking management combines wayfinding with an interactive directory to improve navigation and communication. Connects to multiple VK430 panels to display room availability and organizational updates.

panels to display room availability and organizational updates. Two views: list view for clear reservation details and map view for easy navigation between spaces.

One-tap booking with intuitive color coding for instant access to available rooms.

Showcase organizational culture with dynamic content including videos, images, text, and web pages.

