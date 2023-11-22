ATEN Offers Red Dot Award-Winning DigiKVM Solutions for Unparalleled Digitalization Acceleration

- Advertisement - -

ATEN Advance, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, now offers its Red Dot Award-winning DigiKVM Solutions. These are steadily being supplied worldwide. The solutions feature an all-digital KVM over IP Omnibus Gateway and KVM DigiProcessor. The DigiKVM models KG0016 and KG0032 are universal KVM over IP Omnibus Gateways, engineered to facilitate digital transformations in server rooms, data centers, control rooms, broadcasting applications, and production lines. They offer centralized control through a single, secure access point, enabling immediate BIOS-level access to all connected servers.

With an emphasis on sustainability, the seamless integration of IT and OT is vital for business agility, especially in areas like data security and network reliability. The OmniBus Gateway offers robust security through an all-digital KVM over IP infrastructure, powered by a proprietary OS, eliminating the need for additional software. It features Java-free remote access via HTML5 WebClient, or advanced WinClient options, and TLS 1.3 & FIPS 140-2 Level 1 encryption for secure data transmission. Compatibility with DP, DVI, HDMI, and VGA ensures versatile server connectivity.

The OmniBus Gateway, an all-digital KVM over IP solution, allows up to 32 users to access servers in real time remotely. Server connections can be extended up to 100m away, and remote access to all servers is constantly available no matter where and when user logins take place. The Panel Array Mode™ Live+ facilitates advanced, effortless real-time monitoring, highlighting crystal-clear video quality. Visuals from a specific server can be displayed in remarkable 24-bit true color at 1920 x 1200 @60 Hz in the control view window, while video feeds from all servers are organized in a customizable multi-view grid layout, ensuring real-time monitoring for enhanced situational awareness.

The KVM over IP OmniBus Gateway, linked to the separate management network, allows IT operators swift troubleshooting via out-of-band management during emergencies. Additionally, its solutions offer virtual media with data transfer rates up to 10 times faster than typical KVM over IP switches. Hardware-wise, the OmniBus Gateway enhances performance and boosts airflow efficiency, strengthening system reliability.

In addition, this all-digital KVM over IP solution can help establish a digital twin model, facilitating real-time remote monitoring of various production line processes and minimizing the need for physical intervention.

The main features of the ATEN DigiKVM Solutions include:

• All-digital KVM over IP transmission safeguarded with robust security, TLS 1.3 & FIPS 140-2 certified OpenSSL cryptographic module.

• Real-time and concurrent remote access to up to 32 servers, anywhere and anytime

• Patented Panel Array Mode Live+: offers advanced and effortless real-time monitoring, emphasizing crystal-clear video quality.

• Out-of-Band Management: enables quick troubleshooting from the OmniBus Gateway via the management network that is separate from production network

• Virtual media support: offers fast system updates with data transfer rates up to 10 times faster than typical KVM over IP switches.

