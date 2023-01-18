ATEN Launches VP2020 and VP2021 PresentON Series Presentation Switches

Major Features: VP2020 is a 4K Wireless Presentation Switch It features multi-view allowing up to two sources can be shared wirelessly in full screen / side-by-side layout, which is designed to increase content-sharing flexibilityIt is equipped with USB touch back and moderation mode functions, allowing presenters to easily control meetingsIts PoE connectivity makes installation easyIt’s perfectly suited for both huddle spaces and large meeting spaces and is flexible enough for corporate or educational use VP2021 is a 4K Wireless Presentation Switch with Quad View – There are two more distinctive points apart from VP2020: It features quad view model allowing up to four sources can be shared wirelessly in full screen / side-by-side/quad view layoutThis solution also features remote view for all participants to immerse themselves in the presentation Such wireless connectivity supports all major operating platforms, including Windows, macOS and Android, through the dedicated ATEN Wireless Presentation Switch App. It allows up to 8 attendees to join the meeting remotely while enabling up to 20 to attend via Ethernet connection. With the capability of displaying multiple sources simultaneously, content can be presented. in full-screen / side-by-side screen and quad view layouts. The USB-C and USB Type-A ports feature touchback functionality, delivering seamless operation of a presentation directly from a connected touchscreen or mouse.